🔥Sonic The Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz Reveals Some Easter Eggs You May Have Missed🔥

With Sonic the Hedgehog’s first trip to the big screen after decades of popularity through other forms of media, it seemed like a pretty sure thing that the new movie would include a ton of easter eggs and the movie did not disappoint. We found several of the movie’s references to Sonic games and animated series, but we knew at the time we had likely missed some, and now Sonic voice Ben Schwartz has confirmed that.

Ben Schwartz recently spoke with THR and while playing Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the undisputed best game in the franchise, he commented on a handful of easter eggs that we didn’t include, among them a reference to Sonic’s appearance in the Super Smash Bros. series. According to Schwartz…

The bandana’s, ooh we have a Super Smash brothers reference in it. There’s a pose that Sonic does that’s very Smash-y. And then there’s, you know, when you’re like on the top of something Sonic kind of tips over that is in there as well. Then I have a series of Jim Carrey references, not Sonic-related.

Ben Schwartz starts to talk about Sonic’s bandana, an accessory that he picked up in more recent years, which he wears around his neck in the animated Sonic Boom cartoon series. However, before he goes on he jumps to another reference. Sonic the Hedgehog joined Nintendo’s mascot battle game Super Smash Bros. back in 2008 but has been a popular character ever since. We get a pose from Sonic in the movie that fans of the game will recognize.

In addition, there’s a moment in the film where Sonic has to regain his balance, and struggles to do so while standing on a ledge. We see a similar animation from Sonic in the games if you stand too close to an edge.

I’m guessing that some of these references were caught by some viewers but between the fact that they cover multiple games and TV series, and that they were just a few among countless other references, it seems unlikely anybody caught them all, at least in a single viewing of the movie.

Of course, I’m not sure anybody needs an excuse to go see Sonic the Hedgehog again, but if you wanted one, easter egg hunting is as good a reason as any. The movie did well with critics and has been putting up strong box office numbers, so some people may have already seen the movie a couple of times and found more of the references.

And perhaps there will be a host of new easter eggs to go looking for in a future Sonic movie. The new film set itself up for a potential sequel, and if the box office holds up it seems like that sequel could actually happen. Not bad for a movie that had nothing but negative buzz following its first trailer. Life moves pretty fast.