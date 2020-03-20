🔥Sonic The Hedgehog Releasing On Digital Early Due To Coronavirus🔥

Self-isolation is extremely important at a time like this.

Indeed, Coronavirus has forced millions of people around the world to stay home in order to stop the spread of the virus, leaving us with hours upon hours to fill and keep ourselves entertained. And while Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more are all great options, we’re also now seeing more and more studios rushing their recent releases to Digital HD to keep folks busy as they continue to self-isolate.

Following hot on the heels of the news that Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man and more are all arriving digitally a lot earlier than expected, we’re now hearing that Paramount is following suit with Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s right. The recent video game adaptation will be available to pick up on digital VOD platforms on March 31st.

Of course, there will still be a DVD/Blu-ray/4K release as well, which will arrive on May 19th. And as for special features, well, here’s what to expect:

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds – See Sonic’s next adventure!

Deleted Scenes – Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

Bloopers – Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

“Speed Me Up” Music Video

For the Love of Sonic – Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey – See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic – Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

Sonic On Set – Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Though far from a perfect movie, Sonic the Hedgehog was a pretty big success for the studio, earning itself a whole bunch of money at the box office and putting a smile on the face of most fans. And with plans already underway for a sequel, folks can rest easy knowing this won’t be the last we see of Sega’s iconic mascot on the big screen.

But for now, we can revisit the first cinematic adventure for the loveable video game character on March 31st, when Sonic the Hedgehog speeds onto Digital HD.