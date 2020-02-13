sonic-the-hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog

Entertainment
Starring:

Adam Pally, Bailey Skodje, Ben Schwartz, Breanna Watkins, Debs Howard, Elfina Luk, Emma Oliver, Frank C. Turner, James Marsden, Jeanie Cloutier, Jim Carrey, Leanne Lapp, Lee Majdoub, Lily Scott, Lisa Chandler, Melody Niemann, Michael Hogan, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Phil Nee, Sandy Robson, Shannon Chan-Kent, Tika Sumpter

Summary:

Sonic navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Genre(s):

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Comedy, Crime, Animation, Family

Rating:

PG

Runtime:
99 min

