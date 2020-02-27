‘Something has to change.’ Residents invited to discuss St. Louis school closures

Sumner High School

Rick Graefe

ST. LOUIS — Less than a year after resuming control of St. Louis Public Schools, the district’s elected board faces its first major challenge this spring with a vote on closing schools.Up to 20 of the district’s 68 schools could be considered for consolidation or closure.District enrollment this year dropped below 20,000 for the first time since the late 1800s. Fewer than 200 students attend each of the targeted schools, including Clay Elementary in the Hyde Park neighborhood with just 129 students in a school built for 335. The district has 110 teaching vacancies and a shortage of nurses, social workers and counselors who have to shuttle among several schools. “To get to the next place, something has to change,” Superintendent Kelvin Adams said at a recent meeting of the district’s Parent Action Council.The seven-member School Board is expected to vote on a plan in April, with changes taking effect for the 2021-2022 school year.The elected board members resumed oversight of the district last summer, 12 years after the state took control because of academic and financial failures. While the district raised its graduation rates and overcame a budget deficit during that period, test scores have continued to lag.About 23% of the district’s students were proficient in English and 19% were proficient in math in 2019, according to state data. At Clay, the smallest school, 2% of students tested proficient in English and 4% in math.Closing schools is a familiar job for Adams, who has shuttered 17 buildings since becoming superintendent in 2008. He has not identified specific schools for closure in this round, but said the main factors will be low enrollment, academic performance, building condition and population trends in the neighborhood.City residents can provide input on priorities at six round-table meetings to be held at district high schools starting Saturday.David Merideth, whose children attend Columbia Elementary and Gateway STEM High, said the possibility of school closures is bittersweet. Many of the schools on the list opened in the early 1900s and were designed by famed local architect William B. Ittner.”I love the history, but we’re saving history at the cost to our current students,” said Merideth, whose own alma mater Central High in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood closed in 2004. “Do we want AP classes, sports, extracurricular options and events for our kids, or schools in every neighborhood in the city?”Another goal of some parents is pushing back the 7:10 a.m. start times at some St. Louis middle and high schools. With fewer schools to send buses to, Adams said the district could eliminate some routes that necessitate the early start times.A higher ratio of nurses, social workers and counselors to students will be another potential benefit Adams will promote in his 30-minute presentation that will open each community discussion.”We’ll have hopefully more people to support less buildings,” Adams said.At its peak in the late 1960s, the district had more than 115,300 students. After decades of population decline, fewer than 20,000 students now attend kindergarten through 12th grade in the district. An additional 12,000 city students attend charter schools, which are publicly funded but operated by separate organizations.Adams isn’t anticipating any staff layoffs in the upcoming closures, but said principals are on yearly contracts and could be asked to move to assistant principal or teaching positions.The superintendent’s slide show presentation compares the district to Springfield, Missouri, which enrolls about 4,000 more students in 18 fewer buildings. It shows an average 318 students attend each St. Louis school, compared to 757 in Rockwood schools in west St. Louis County.Sumner High in the Ville neighborhood, one of three remaining comprehensive high schools along with Vashon and Roosevelt, is likely to be targeted for closure or restructuring. Adams announced a plan in 2010 to convert the school to a charter school, but the change never materialized.Last fall, 193 students enrolled in Sumner, a building Ittner designed to educate 1,100. The school dates to 1875 and counts Chuck Berry, Arthur Ashe and Tina Turner among its famous alumni. The football team was forced to merge with Soldan High’s because of a shortage of players. Sumner’s storied football history includes four state championships, the last in 1991.Beaumont was the last traditional high school to close in St. Louis, in 2014.Langston Middle and Cote Brilliante Elementary schools closed in 2016. At the time, Adams said it was difficult to keep schools open when the student population drops below 175. This year eight schools fall under that threshold.Cote Brilliante, in the Greater Ville neighborhood, is now listed for sale for $517,120 along with 16 other vacant schools on the district’s list of surplus properties. An additional 20 schools are listed as “success stories” that have been sold and converted to lofts, offices and churches.”I went to neighborhood schools and it was perfect. Unfortunately that’s a thing of the past,” said David Jackson, who graduated from Central High and served on the St. Louis School Board from 2007 to 2015, “There are no kids from the neighborhood in a lot of these schools.”

