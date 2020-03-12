Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud is lost for words for the first time ever when he tours one of the most unusual houses ever seen on the show.

Likening the property to “a snake basking on a hillside”, he marvels at the sinuous curves of the house built by Stephen and Elizabeth Tetlow in a wildflower meadow in Somerset.

The couple were inspired to create a house by an ammonite fossil sitting on their kitchen table, one of the many things in the natural world that bears the shape of the Fibonacci spiral, from fronds of fern to the pattern of water as it goes down the plughole.

McCloud says: “The Fibonacci spiral underscores the beauty in the universe, but it’s a bit of a pig to build to!”

Grand Designs: see inside Somerset’s coiled snake house…

Designing such a home was difficult enough, but constructing it was much, much harder, especially the curving roof, which reaches to the ground at the site in the Blackdown Hills.

Every piece was different, 4,600 different-sized pieces of timber had to be hand sawn and installed by the couple, and even every one of the diamond-shaped solar panels they had installed had to be a little bit different.

Utterly lost for words at the moment when he usually waxes lyrical over the finished product, McCloud admits: “I’m finding my job hard to do.”

Eventually, he admits to revelling in the audaciousness of the property, calling it a work of “genius”.

“It’s like a wooden spaceship, the curves reach out and embrace the building.”

The only room in the house with what might be called a conventional design is the TV room – but, of course, no ordinary one, being a bizarre, pyramidal addition clad in diamond-shaped copper tiles.

Although McCloud believes this should really be a £2million project, the couple budgeted just £600,000 for whole thing.

However, waterproofing the roof and despite cladding it themselves added massively to the budget, leaving them with a final bill of £800,000 and seven months over their deadline.

Fortunately for such an ambitious project, Stephen is not only a former member of the Royal and Electrical Mechanical Engineers in the Army, but is now chief executive of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

However, this meant that during the week he lived in the couple’s flat in London – which they were forced to sell to meet the ever mounting bills – while Elizabeth not only oversaw the work but worked largely alone in complying with the demands of the planners.

Although the field is in the grounds of their former cottage, it lies in an area of outstanding natural beauty, meaning that to win planning permission the couple had to prove that the house would be of architectural merit.

This, McCloud concludes, they have done. “Just when you thought architecture was getting a bit dull… It is outstanding, it stands out, for a house inspired by the forces of nature, it commands this place, it contributes to it.”

Grand Designs is on Channel 4 on Wednesdays at 9pm