🔥Someone Gave Sonic The Hedgehog The Flash’s Justice League Suit, And I Can’t Look Away🔥

Video game movies have had a poor track record historically, but that’s been changing over the past few year. Following the success of Detective Pikachu is Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog, a movie that initially had the cards stacked against it. But after redesigning its title character, Sonic went on to be a box office and critical success. And now the fans have imagines the crossover we didn’t realize we needed: Sonic dressed up as Flash from Justice League.

Super speed is a common ability that has been shared by a ton of comic book, video game, and literary characters throughout the years. So while Sonic is lovingly known as the blue blur, there’s also the scarlet speedster aka The Flash. Justice League didn’t fare quite as well with critics as Sonic the Hedgehog, but luckily we can imagine them combined. Check out how cool Sonic would do dressed up in Ezra Miller’s iconic Flash costume.

I can’t… look… away. While these two brands have almost nothing to do with each other, Sonic actually looks really cool in The Flash’s costume. This success might be partly based on the coolness of the costume itself, although the blending of speedster characters is something that should excite genre fans.

This image comes to us from artist Artoftimetravel, who regularly posts his work on social media. In this mashup image we movie Sonic (the re-design, that is) rocking Ezra Miller’s iconic Flash costume from Justice League. The Zack Snyder/Joss Whedon blockbuster failed to resonate with audiences, but there are some things that it got right. Chief among them is The Flash’s costume, which has the signature Snyder style and an intricate series of wires. The Flash was the scene stealer of Justice League, and his costume helped contribute to this effect.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog and Justice League had rocky roads to the theaters, so this speedster crossover has yet another connection. For the DC blockbuster, things started to change after director Zack Snyder departed the project following a family tragedy. The Avengers’ Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the project, resulting in a frankenstein film of two different visions. And thus, the #SnyderCut movement was born.

As for Sonic the Hedgehog, had its own set of hurdles in the road. In addition to the video game genre’s poor history at theaters, the first trailer broke the internet– and not in a good way. Fans hated the design for Sonic, which was instantly made into endless memes. The movie ended up being pushed back to facilitate the redesign. Luckily, that choice seems to have payed off.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for both speedster characters. Sonic the Hedgehog’s success would seemingly make way for a sequel. What’s more, the film’s cliffhanger ending seemingly set up the next movie’s plot.

As for Ezra Miller’s Flash, his solo movie has been in development hell for a number of years. A number of directors have departed along the way, so there’s no telling if/when things will kick up again.

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.