🔥Someone Combined Invisible Man With Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Drax And James Gunn Approves🔥

2020 was already a fascinating year for movies, the horror genre especially. Regardless of the horror renaissance which has been happening for recent years, there were some really poorly reviewed horror flicks. But Leigh Wannell’s The Invisible Man can be an exception, since it is a critical and box office success. The thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, but a Marvel fan recently added Guardians of the Galaxy’s Drax The Destroyer to the cast for a hilarious crossover. And also, James Gunn approves totally.

Dave Bautista’s Drax is really a consistent scene stealer in the Guardians franchise, who crossed over with an increase of characters in Avengers: Infinity War. He claimed for the reason that movie he learned invisibility, before being foiled by Mantis quickly. This inspired some cinephiles to include Drax to the poster for The Invisible Man, to hilarious results. Take a look below, in addition to James Gunn’s official endorsement.

It’s the crossover we didn’t know we needed. Elisabeth Moss’ character Cecilia could have used the help in her struggle against Adrian Griffin, although the fan favorite Guardian of the Galaxy wouldn’t have the ability to keep up so far as invisibility went. He’d just move…super…slowly.

Someone brought this fan poster of The Invisible Man to Guardians of the Galaxy visionary James Gunn, and it seems to have tickled the filmmaker enough to share it on social media. Gunn is known for his sense of humor, which is intrinsically connected to the Guardians franchise. So he’s happy to see Drax in Leigh Wannell’s acclaimed thriller alongside Elisabeth Moss.

As the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise hops between comedy and action, there have been no moments of levity in The Invisible Man. The movie’s tension begins as Cecilia escapes her abusive husband. So when a low profile figure begins haunting her, things get from bad to worse rapidly. Only if Drax was there to kick the bad guys’ ass.

As a reminder, you can check out Drax’s scene in Avengers: Infinity War below, where Dave Bautista’s signature Marvel hero claims he’s learned how to be invisible.

Avengers: Infinity War might have been a higher stakes Marvel blockbuster, but there have been a lot of comedic beats throughout its 149-minute runtime. A lot of these comedic moments came thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy, who have been delightfully out of place with the much more serious members of the MCU.

While Drax doesn’t already have a job in The Invisible Man, he could be getting a thrilling crossover experience. It was recently revealed that the Guardians can look in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. What size their role will be remains a mystery, but it is a concept that fans are on the moon about.

The Invisible Man is in theaters now and Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on November 5th, 2021. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.