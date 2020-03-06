Somebody spilled the beans: Soybeans stop some traffic on Highway 40 in St. Louis

1 of 5

A tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) just east of Vandeventer Avenue on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

A man uses a front loader to clear away soybeans at the scene where a tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) just east of Vandeventer Avenue on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

A two truck driver prepares to haul away a tractor-trailer hauling soybeans that toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) just east of Vandeventer Avenue on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

A truck carrying soybeans toppled along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan.

A worker uses a leaf-blower to blow soybeans at the scene where a tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) just east of Vandeventer Avenue on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

UPDATED at 10: 45 a.m. with one eastbound lane opened.ST. LOUIS — A tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Friday morning, leaving a mix of beans and diesel fuel spread across the road. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. just west of Market Street. Eastbound lanes were closed at the crash site and eastbound traffic was diverted onto Vandeventer Avenue for about four hours.One eastbound lane was reopened about 10 a.m., but two lanes remained closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.To check updates on road closures, go to this site.Police initially reported it as an injury crash, but arriving EMS crews said no one had been hurt.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire broke out Thursday.

Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The restaurant owner said the fire started with frying oil.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Jeremy J. Garnier was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat following the incident a day earlier.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, a cousin of the rapper Nelly, admitted defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.