🔥Somebody Has Already Made A Zombie Movie About The Coronavirus🔥

The entire planet is currently gripped with panic in the wake of the Coronavirus, but that isn’t going to stop some people from trying to make a quick buck off the back of the crisis. Hollywood is in damage limitation mode, with major blockbusters getting delayed on a daily basis to protect their chances at the box office, but lower down the movie industry’s totem pole, somebody has already shot a zombie flick about the pandemic.

Full Moon Features, the schlock specialists behind such titles as Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver, Evil Bong 3D: The Wrath of Bong and the fourteen-movie Puppet Master series, have already filmed a horror flick titled Corona Zombies, which is set to hit video-on-demand in three weeks. The official synopsis – seen below – doesn’t exactly make a lot of sense, but you can at least see that the filmmakers are taking aim at the criticism faced by the government in taking action against the Coronavirus.

“A government asleep at the wheel! The wealthy shrugging it off! And a virus that causes its victims to get up and kill! The people they kill… get up and kill!”

Shooting and releasing a zombie horror about the Coronavirus isn’t exactly tasteful, especially when the spread of the disease isn’t expected to peak for a while yet, but nobody is really expecting high art from a company like Full Moon Features, a studio who have built their entire reputation on making genre movies that appeal to their fans specifically because they fall into the category of ‘so bad they’re good.’

People are raiding supermarket shelves, barricading themselves in their home and believing every rumor that they hear about the pandemic, and it was only going to be a matter of time before something like Corona Zombies came along to make light of the situation in a lo-fi genre movie. And given how popular a topic this is right now, we imagine that the film will find a decent audience.