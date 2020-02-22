🔥Some Sonic The Hedgehog Toys Still Have The Hated Original Character Design🔥

Just as every rom-com taught us: Never underestimate the power of a good makeover. Sonic the Hedgehog went through a big one after a viral outcry from fans, and it has benefited the movie greatly. Although CGI artists can replace the nightmarish human teeth and long legs of Sonic 1.0 right out of existence, toy products are not as easily erased.

That’s right. You can totally purchase a Sonic toy with the original Sonic the Hedgehog character design. Jakks Pacific’s “Spin Dash Sonic” toy features the infamous version of Sonic that led to the film’s delay and animators getting back to work for additional months of work. Check it out below:

The Sonic is part of a seven-piece set that allows kids to set up a ramp and target and launch this Sonic at a high speed to defeat Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. It’s a $30 toy that is available to purchase on Target.com … but not sold in stores.

It’s no surprise a Sonic the Hedgehog toy includes the first design. It takes more time to design and mass produce these products, and the studio might have lost a ton of money if it cancelled orders and decided not to sell them at all. This Sonic toy certainly has the longer legs and smaller eyes of the original Sonic, but he’s encased in a cylinder as well. The packaging for the product is all about the new version, though. Check it:

There’s also a $11 eight-inch Baby Sonic plush from Jakks Pacific that is somewhat affected by the original Sonic design. It has the smaller and separated eyes of the first version, but it’s still an adorable, huggable ball of fluff, so it’s easier to pass off. Here it is:

Cute, right? But I don’t think he’ll be giving Baby Yoda a run for his money. The upcoming Mandalorian toys have The Child talking and even using the force. There’s also another plush being associated with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie that pretty much looks like the video game character everyone knows and loves. Plus, this 13-inch doll can say seven phases and make three sound effects:

Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated a record-breaking debut in theaters last weekend when it had the biggest opening for a video game movie. It also had the fourth largest box office weekend during the Presidents’ Day holiday too. The family movie has made $137 million worldwide already as it heads into its second weekend. The movie may repeat at No. 1 even with The Call of the Wild hitting theaters, but it will be close.

The movie has also been positively received by audiences. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes gave the film 3.5 stars in his review among a 63 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes score with critics. Audiences gave the movie a 94 percent and an A Cinemascore.

You can check out Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters now.