🔥Solskjaer's Anthony Martial project continues as Erling Haaland shows Manchester United what they are missing🔥

In a week when Erling Haaland truly announced himself on the world stage, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his ongoing attempts to transform Anthony Martial into a top class centre forward.

Had Manchester United succeeded in their pursuit of Haaland in January, it’s debatable whether Martial would have been in place to score two vital goals in the space of four days this week.

But his strikes against Chelsea and Club Brugge are a testament to efforts made by Solskjaer to finally tap into his quality on a consistent basis.

It involves a painstaking retraining of the Frenchman’s natural instincts.

Like Marcus Rashford, there is that stubborn tendency to drift wide to the left. To try to face up to defenders and get the run on them.

Martial comes looking for the ball when the service doesn’t come to him. As a result Man United are too often left without a presence in the penalty area, where Solskjaer is desperate for a ‘fox in the box.’

It has become a chicken and egg situation this season.

On too many occasions United look blunt because there is no No9 at the point of attack.

But, on the other hand, Martial’s frustration with lack of quality deliveries prompts him to drop deep or wide to get into the action.

Anthony Martial Photo: AFP via Getty Images

In Haaland, Solskjaer thought he had found the perfect No9 – and it is hard to imagine a player more ideally suited to United’s needs right now.

The Norwegian has the physicality Solskjaer wants at the point of his attack.

His rapid pace is precisely the quality Solskjaer has built his forward line around – and has been at the heart of such significant wins against Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Against Paris Saint-Germain Haaland proved he is a striker with the hunger to score the ugly goals – his first – but also has the ability to create something from nothing with the spectacular – his second.

There is already the sense of him being this generation’s Alan Shearer for United. The one that got away.

The question is whether Martial will ever develop into comparable striker as a result of all the work being done by Solskjaer to turn him into a prolific goal-scorer?

Yet there are certainly signs of the 24-year-old responding to the faith being shown in him.

His goal against Brugge, which demonstrated his anticipation, pace, strength and cool head when one-on-one with Simon Mignolet was his 14th of the season.

Anthony Martial Photo: Getty Images

He is on course to hit the 20 mark.

Meanwhile his glancing header at Stamford Bridge felt totally out of character with the player United have seen in his five years at the club.

They are undeniable signs of progress as a result of Solskjaer’s efforts.

The same can also be said of Rashford, who might have pushed 30 goals if not for the back injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season and the Euros.

Solskjaer still plans to recruit an orthodox centre forward in the summer, with Moussa Dembele among the targets being considered.

That will place doubts over his long-term plans for Martial – but he can consider the work he’s done with him so far a triumph.

“I think Anthony can step up, get a few more and get to the 20 mark definitely,” he said. “He’s got quality of course, he’s a very good finisher. He takes his chances really well. There’s good technique in his finishing.

“He’s good receiving the ball at times and dropping off. He can play almost like a false nine as well. Sometimes I’d like him to be stronger physically.

“It was a 1980s centre forward goal (against Chelsea). I’m encouraged by his attitude this season as well, wanting to do those things that are not natural for him.

“You’ve got to make him a No9 again after playing wide for so many years. Marcus and Anthony have played wide for a few years until the last 12 months really.”

Martial’s goal on Thursday came despite a largely anonymous performance up to that point.

His effort that hit the post was evidence of his ability to produce the unexpected. Yet when opting to pass to Juan Mata with the goal at his mercy in the second half, he showed once again that he is still some way short of a natural poacher.

But perhaps the biggest issue Solskjaer needs to resolve is his side’s struggles to provide the service that Martial or any other No9 requires to thrive.

And the Norwegian was honest enough to admit his team aren’t making it easy for their hit man.

“He wasn’t really in the game before he scored the goal,” he said. “We didn’t make enough runs in behind to create enough space for Anthony and it was a frustrating night for him until then.

“You’ve got to be patient as a striker. Sometimes you want to drift wide, get that touch of the ball, but that’s not the job of a striker.

“You’ve got to be patient, you’ve got to be concentrated when the chance comes and I think he scored a good goal today, created one or two chances, but of course the runs have got to come around him and maybe there are not enough of them.”

It takes a special striker to thrive in those conditions.

Haaland fits that description.

But Martial’s 14 goal-return is also very creditable in the context of United’s season – and suggests a true No9 could yet be made out him.