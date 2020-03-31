🔥Solo 2 Unlikely To Happen At Disney+, According To The Writer🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

However you feel about the Star Wars franchise, from liking certain movies to loathing others, there’s no question that most of the cinematic tales set in a galaxy far, far away have been commercial successes. And then there’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which, despite receiving a solid amount of critical reception, failed to impress at the box office.

Although there were talks about having Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo return for more movies, the fact that Solo ended up losing money for Disney drastically shot down the chances of Solo 2 ever being made. Nevertheless, a sizable portion of the Star Wars fanbase is still keen on seeing Solo 2 happen, with some suggesting it be turned into a Disney+ project.

While Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan is among the group who would like to see Solo 2 be brought to life, he says the chances of it happening on Disney+ are slim, saying:

Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment @KenobiJj I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement!— Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) March 30, 2020

He has a good point regarding the Disney+ of it all . As we’ve learned and seen over the last year, The Mouse House’s streaming is becoming a major hub for Star Wars content. The Mandalorian Season 1 aired late last year and is returning for Season 2 this fall, The Clone Wars Season 7 is currently airing, and both a Cassian Andor series and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series are on the way. There’s even talk about an upcoming Star Wars movie being thrown onto Disney+ (which is offering a free seven-day trial).

So while one would imagine Solo 2 has better odds of being turned into a Disney+ project rather than a traditional theatrical venture given its predecessor’s financial performance, even a streaming release isn’t looking good right now. Jon Kasdan also said in a later tweet that turning Solo 2 into a TV series would also be hard to advocate for without specific plot details, as well as factoring in those previously mentioned shows coming down the pipeline, both of which, like Solo 2 would be, are set during the Empire’s reign across the galaxy.

When we left off with Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, he’s successfully won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian in a game of sabacc, and he and Chewbacca decided to head to Tatooine to meet a “very big gangster” putting together a job, a not-to-subtle reference to Jabba the Hutt. Han establishing his relationship with Jabba could easily be Solo 2’s driving narrative, and maybe there’s also room to show Han and Boba Fett crossing paths for the first time.

Alas, for now at least, don’t count on Solo 2 happening. That said, I am curious about what the chances of a Solo spinoff happening are over a direct sequel. Remember, Solo saw Qi’ra leaving to meet up with Darth Maul, who at that point in time was the head of Crimson Dawn. While we know where Han’s life will ultimately take him, Qi’ra’s life is still largely a blank slate, thus providing more opportunities to take fans in new directions.

There’s certainly no shortage of Star Wars projects on the way for both the big and small screens, though the film slate is still shrouded in secrecy. In any case, stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the biggest updates in Star Wars news, including if Solo 2’s chances of becoming a reality ever improve.