🔥Solar Orbiter launch: What you need to know about the spacecraft's mission to the sun and how will it get there🔥

The Solar Orbiter has now set out on its quest to the Sun in a mission to unlock its secrets.

Designed and built in the UK, the spacecraft was launched into space on Monday from NASA’s Cape Canaveral site in Florida.

The probe catapulted into the atmosphere aboard an Atlas rocket at 4.03am GMT on Monday (11.03pm local time on Sunday).

It marks the beginning of a journey to understand the Sun’s power and its effect on the Earth and its inhabitants.

What is the Solar Orbiter’s mission?

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, built for NASA and the European Space Agency, lifts off from pad 41 (REUTERS)

The Solar Orbiter (SolO)’s main mission is to understand how the Sun’s magnetic field is generated.

The Sun’s magnetic field can create flares and other eruptions producing the energetic particles that lead to extreme space storms.

These space storms can disrupt electrical equipment and power grids on earth and put satellites at risk.

If governments have the ability to predict when these storms will occur it could help companies protect their satellites and other communications infrastructure.

There is a desire also to understand the star’s influence on the Solar System as a whole as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) mission.

“Solar Orbiter is all about the connection between what happens on the Sun and what happens in space,” explained Prof Tim Horbury from Imperial College London.

“We need to go close to the Sun to look at a source region, then measure the particles and fields that come out from it. It’s this combination, plus the unique orbit, that makes Solar Orbiter so powerful in studying how the Sun works and affects the Solar System.”

That unique orbit will lift SolO out of the plane of the planets to look down on the Sun’s poles.

“We don’t yet have a detailed understanding of why the Sun has an 11-year cycle over which activity rises and falls,” said Prof Lucie Green from University College London.

“There are missing observations that prevent us from knowing which of our theories are correct, and those missing observations are the ones we’ve never made of the poles.”

What the researchers will see, they cannot say for sure. But the expectation is that SolO will detect signals of when the Sun’s activity is about to change.

“We believe we will see indications of the next cycle early on in the polar regions,” speculated Esa project scientist Dr Daniel Müller. “These are small concentrations of magnetic field.”

What role did the UK play?

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as it is prepared for launch at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (REUTERS)

The Solar Orbiter mission is a £1.3 billion project, of which the UK space agency provided £20 million of funding.

It is the flagship venture of the ESA, with its US counterparts NASA participating.

Scientists in the UK helped design four of the 10 instruments on the Solar Orbiter.

It was also designed and put together by aerospace company Airbus at their site in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

The responsibility of launching the probe then fell to the Americans.

Chris Lee, the UK Space Agency’s chief scientist, called the launch, “The most important UK space science mission for a generation.

“Both because of its leading roles for UK science and industry but also because of the crucial information it will give us about living near a star like the Sun.”

How will the spacecraft reach the sun?

The moment the spacecraft was catapulted into space (REUTERS)

The spacecraft will take two years to reach the Sun.

It will use the gravitational force of Venus and Earth to adjust its trajectory, which will place it into an elliptical orbit around the Sun.

The Solar Orbiter will make a close approach to the Sun every five months, and at its closest will only be 26 million miles away, closer than the planet Mercury.

During these times, it will be positioned for several days over roughly the same region of the Sun’s surface, as the Sun rotates on its axis.

This will allow the orbiter to observe magnetic activity building up in the atmosphere that can lead to powerful flares and eruptions.

To survive the unbelievable heat and other environmental factors it will have to work from behind a large titanium shield.

“We’ve had to develop lots of new technologies in order to make sure that the spacecraft can survive temperatures of up to 600C,” said Dr Michelle Sprake, a systems engineer with European aerospace manufacturer Airbus.

One of the spacecraft components is made out of baked animal bones.​

What will happen to the Solar Orbiter at the end of the mission?

It will take over a decade to gather its research and then will become a piece of space junk (AP)

The mission is expected to last 11 years. Once the Solar Orbiter runs out of fuel and power, scientists will lose all communication with the spacecraft.

It will then continue to orbit around the Sun somewhere between Mercury and Venus as a piece of space junk.

The 2020s are expected to be the golden decade for advances in solar physics.