🔥Sol Campbell mistakenly says he manages Southampton in post-match interview🔥

Sol Campbell had to restart a post-match interview after mistakenly saying he manages Southampton instead of Southend.

The former Arsenal and England defender has been in charge at Roots Hall since October 2019, but has failed to pull them away from the League One relegation zone.

Campbell was speaking after watching his side lose 4-0 to second-placed Peterborough on Tuesday night, and appeared to get in a jumble over which club he manages.

Campbell said: “I think I have got to say the young lads who – quite a lot of them played their first game for Southampton. They played really well and stuck to their tasks.”

The reporter then cut in suggesting they start the interview again: “Can I stop you? Do you want to do that again? Because your team is Southend.”

Sol Campbell on the ball. SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NVn705l3hN

— Big Dunc (@BigDuncRedDevil) February 12, 2020

Campbell said: “Oh did I say Southampton?”

The Shrimpers have won just twice in the League since Campbell’s appointment and are 13 points from safety.