🔥Soho House Istanbul is a masterclass in renovating a historic building🔥

About to celebrate its fifth anniversary, Soho House Istanbul has been bringing the members club’s signature brand of relaxed glamour to the meeting point of Europe and Asia since March 2015.

Well known to be a fan of the brand, Meghan Markle partied there with Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne when it first opened, the year before she started dating Prince Harry.

The club is housed in a restored and extended grand 19th-century palazzo with a rooftop bar offering spectacular views over the city and shaded courtyard dining on the ground floor.

The building was the US consulate until 2003 but no trace of government bureaucracy remains either in the new steel-and-glass extension, or in the restoration of the historic palace to its former glory.

Style

The interiors offer the brand’s trademark “home from home” eclecticism with a mix of local antiques and craftsmanship and bespoke contemporary furniture.

There’s an emphasis on jewel-toned velvets, ikat prints and vintage Turkish carpets.

Laid-back glamour: the gorgeously restored palazzo

This is backed by the remarkable architecture of the palazzo, built in 1873 by a Genoese merchant, which houses the members club, accessed via a gorgeous central staircase and replete with carefully restored frescoes, ornate fireplaces and tall, rosewood-shuttered windows and doors.

Local design gem

The neighbourhood of Pera, in the Beyoğlu district used to be known as the European quarter of Istanbul and is still home to many foreign embassies, but has managed to avoid the sterile culture of many other cities’ embassy quarters.

Directly across the road from Soho House is the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art, a great starting point for exploring the city’s booming contemporary art scene, and home to a shop offering an array of design goodies.

A short stroll away is Cihangir, where you’ll find a sprinkling of hipsterish bars and cafes. NOH Radio Bar is attached to the radio station of the same name which often hosts live DJ sets for broadcast, while next door, Muz is a coffee shop with a range of houseplants and pots for sale.

Good to know

Soho House Istanbul offers luxurious comfort in spades, but don’t look for the smoothly oiled “nothing’s too much trouble” whispering service you might expect in a five-star hotel. Instead bask in the cooler-than-thou glamour of the staff and hope a little rubs off on you.

With its brown leather accents and wood-panelled walls and floors, the 920sq m basement gym, complete with boxing ring, feels transported straight from turn-of-the-century New York but with state-of-the-art 21st-century equipment.

Box clever: the state-of-the-art gym, complete with boxing ring

There’s a tranquil, pared-back hammam on site, too, for those who prefer to be pampered.

Guests also have access to the members club, where you can get a later breakfast than is offered in the hotel – particularly useful after a night at the Embassy Club, the late-opening bar which hosts regular music and DJ sets.

Which room?

All of the hotel’s 87 rooms feature unique furniture and artworks.

It’s worth splashing out on a mezzanine room in the modern Annex building for the soaring double-height ceilings alone.

Offering a glorious sense of space, it’s the ideal setting for a dramatic light fitting and antique wall hanging or two.

Where to find it/How to book

Room rates range from 190 € +VAT for the cheapest room in low season to 4,400 € +VAT for the best room during high season.

Soho House Istanbul

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi Meşrutiyet Cad. No: 56

Beyoğlu, Istanbul, Turkey, 34430

sohohouseistanbul.com