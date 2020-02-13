🔥Socialites and influencers hit Andrew Warren's Just Drew NYFW presentation🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Socialite, influencer, designer and man about town Andrew Warren showed his glitzy and glam fashion line Just Drew on Tuesday night in New York City.

Guests gathered at Metropolitan West and enjoyed Petrossian caviar while celebrity’s cool teen kids ​showed off his latest creations, all worthy of a Manhattan night on the town.

The guests and the models were all Instagram royalty, including Kyra Kennedy and her brother Connor Kennedy, influencer Ming Lee Simmons, and Molly Ringwald’s daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos, with Mathilda modeling.

Mathilda, 16, showed off her sky blue dress in a series of Instagram photos backstage before the presentation. Her mom Molly also posted a proud parent moment of her daughter looking runway ready.

(Jason Crowley/BFA.com)

Damon Dash and Rachel Roy’s daughter Ava posed in a tie-dyed one-shoulder dress.

(Jason Crowley/BFA.com)

Ariana Grande’s best friend Alexa Luria was spotted Instagramming the party for her more than 600,000 followers. She posed in black spandex and a shimmering blazer, along with a high ponytail braid that would definitely be Grande-approved.

Other notable attendees included Ezra J. William, Timo Weiland, Edo Ferragamo, Nicole Miller, Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara, Lexy Panterra and Alex Assouline.

Warren documented the presentation on Instagram for his almost 200k followers, taking them behind the scenes and then to the after-party at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea.

(Jason Crowley/BFA.com)

And while there were plenty of Instagrammable touches, including a flower wall and swing for Boomerangs aplenty, the best piece might have been courtesy of Petrossian.

The caviar brand provided an enormous ice sculpture of a ship, complete with caviar, of course, for the decadent evening.

(Jason Crowley/BFA.com)

If you couldn’t make it to Manhattan, Warren documented all of the glamour on his Instagram. Just swipe through his stories and you’ll feel like you were there, partying with an ’80s Brat Pack queen and a Kennedy.