🔥Social media users take up #stayhomechallenge amid global coronavirus lockdowns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Social media users around the world have rallied around the hashtag #stayhomechallenge, sharing their innovative ways of staying entertained while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Millions are currently facing up to the prospect of living in isolation for weeks on end, with several countries imposing major restrictions on movement and encouraging people to remain indoors in a bid to counter the spread of Covid-19.

On Twitter, many have responded by posting videos and images showcasing the fun of staying at home while observing social distancing, sending #stayhomechallenge towards the top of Twitter’s global trends earlier on Monday.

Ranging from the funny…

To the impressive…

The feel-good content is offering Twitter users a respite from the rising concern prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to a few quick-thinking individuals, many are also getting ideas for ways to counter the disruption being caused to everyday routines, such as no longer being able to visit the gym.

Others, however, are simply using time spent indoors with family and friends to enjoy being silly…

While in Italy, the hardest-hit country by Covid-19 in Europe, staying at home has encouraged people to come together in all-new ways…