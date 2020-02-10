🔥Social media can be "vitally important" in tackling loneliness, researchers find🔥

Social media can be “vitally important” in tackling loneliness, researchers have found.

In the UK, Londoners are most likely to feel alone with nearly one in three saying they felt isolated, according to the Annual state of the Nation report from Rotary International.

Young people suffer more from loneliness than older generations due to their dependence on social media which creates “superficial” interactions.

Rotary’s General Secretary Amanda Watkin said the report revealed a “worrying trend”. However, she also said using social media to connect groups was “vitally important”.

“We need to wake up and do something positive, even if it’s just talking to your next door neighbour. There are solutions and people don’t have to sit around feeling bad.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to see an end to social media that’s for sure, it’s made the world more accessible. What we need to do is also make sure we have human interaction, that is the bit that is perhaps missing, according to this research and feedback from participants.

“They feel less able to have those face-to-face communications with confidence because they’re so used to working form behind a screen. We want to try and get some balance back – keep the best of the good bits and make sure we’re not creating things that are not useful to the human race.”

Ms Watkin said that Meetup and Eventbrite were both useful platforms for promoting community activities.

“Rather than just sitting behind technology it’s about actually taking some action as a result of getting connected… We need to address this, we’ve got future generations suffering and the by-product of loneliness is anxiety and depression and if people have those feelings mental health is affected and you get a cycle of decline”, she said.

Last year research found that the average person spends 24 hours online a week – twice as long as ten years ago. More than half of people admitted that their devices disrupted time with family and friends.

Ms Watkin also said that technology was incredibly useful for old people keeping in touch with their families.

“My father is in his early 80s and we stay connected using Facebook and texting and I think that’s a really good way to stay connected but of course we still meet each other”, she said.

“I don’t want to demonise technology, use it in a balanced way, we’re built to interact face-to-face and read body language and tone, that’s an important part of communication”, she said.