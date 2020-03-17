🔥Social media can be incredible – but there is a dangerous and dark underside🔥

The internet is a fantastic tool for connecting people across the world – but for too long social media companies have not done enough to protect vulnerable users, especially children and young people. On average, children are spending nearly five hours a day in front of screens and have been dubbed the ‘phygital’ generation since they draw little or no distinction between the physical and the digital world. The consequences of this growing fusion are vast, and the recent death of Caroline Flack , who had been trolled on social media following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has brought the issue into sharp focus.

The coronavirus epidemic also illustrates the potential benefits and perils of social media. On the one hand, it can be used as a means to disseminate information and tackle loneliness as more people self isolate. On the other, anonymous accounts are free to trash expert analysis and spread fear and conspiracy theory.

Examining the terminology of social media, we find quite a dark and intrusive dictionary. For example, the concept of stalking is now part of our everyday language, whereas, before social media, it would have been met with alarm. While Facebook may connect us with friends, the platform of Instagram drives many solely to the pursuit of collecting ‘followers’. Another potent example is the word ‘frape’ – meaning Facebook rape – which describes logging into someone else’s Facebook account and changing their personal details or writing an offensive status pretending to be them.

The fact that this sort of terminology is used highlights the existence of an omnipresent, invasive, underside to social media. Dehumanisation occurs when an individual is stripped of their human qualities and seen as an object. The danger lies in the dehumanising party absolving their ethical responsibility to treat individuals as fellow human beings. It is precisely this responsibility that the ability to post anonymously online negates.

What’s more, those who rely on social media for connection can only do so through a smartphone or laptop. In other words, through an object. We all know that social media is blurring the lines between our private and public selves. However, it may also be distorting the boundaries between our understanding of each other as individuals and as objects which we can, both figuratively and literally, pick up and put down as we see fit.

The detrimental effects an excessive reliance on social media has on our self-esteem, sleep patterns, memory, our attention span, and our mental health are well documented. For example, in a recent survey 41% of people said that it has made them feel anxious and depressed. Consequently, 64% said they were on a break from it, and over a third said that they had quit social media altogether.

However, the freedom to choose whether or not to engage with social media is a luxury which those in the public eye can no longer afford. Celebrities are increasingly judged on their social media output. There is enormous competition for likes and retweets – but many people get pulled into the ‘wild west’ of below the line comments where anything goes. Paracelsus Recovery, a London-based treatment centre working predominately with high-profile clients, has seen an increase of 200% in the number of patients citing social media as a factor in their mental illness over the last five years.

Thousands of social media users piled in within hours of Flack’s arrest – branding her guilty before any kind of due process could take place and trashing her hard-won reputation overnight. It is hard to comprehend the effect this must have had on Flack’s sense of wellbeing and self-worth. Even after her passing, there are still many trolls commenting on the trial and its link to gender differences. This is quintessential of a dehumanising process – an idea or societal issue is attached to a person, and the negative feelings for it are projected onto that individual.

Social media has the potential to be an incredible asset for robust mental health. It connects thousands of people every day who would otherwise be suffering in profound isolation. However, it is also dangerous, and it is time we confront its negative underside. In particular, whenever we comment on something, we must use the principles of ‘THINK before you post’ (T, is it true; H, is it hurtful; I, is it illegal; N, is it necessary; K, is it kind?). These are thoughts that naturally run through our heads when we are in a real-life conversation. Thus, it is essential to use them online to ensure we treat each other with the same compassion and empathy we do offline.

However, beyond the user, social media companies are publishers just like any other, and it is time to consider putting them under a meaningful duty of care to their users. While anonymity online is a complicated issue because no one wants to discourage people from whistleblowing on wrongdoing or malpractice, it increasingly looks like the benefits of allowing people to post using false identities are outweighed by the pain it causes. If social media users had to register passport details to open an account and were required to use their own name and picture, everyone would be made accountable for what they say and do. Therefore, they would be as accountable as they are in face-to-face interactions. It is time to consider radical action to tackle social media because, at present, it is evolving into a dangerous, dehumanising, sewer.

Marta Ra is CEO of Paracelsus Recovery