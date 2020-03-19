🔥Social distancing inspires surge in sales at garden centres🔥

Gardeners faced with weeks or even months stuck at home during the coronavirus clampdown are flocking to garden centres to stock up on plants and outdoor furniture.

Nurseries and horticultural websites say they have seen an “Easter come early” rush of customers who plan to get busy in their gardens while in self-isolation or working from home.

The Royal Horticultural Society, which this week had to cancel all its spring and early summer events including the Chelsea Flower Show, says sales have risen by 30 per cent in the shop at its garden in Wisley, Surrey.

RHS director general Sue Biggs said: “Over the weekend and on Monday, gardener purchases trended towards colourful bedding plants to bring some cheer amid the doom and gloom — nearly three times as many were bought on Monday compared to the same day last year.

“Purchases of fruit and berry plants have increased significantly and herbs and vegetable plants have seen sales double. Houseplants continue to be popular, with sales through the roof.

“Summer-flowering bulb sales have doubled, as has propagation equipment and seeds and there has been a 120 per cent increase in sales of gardening gloves.”

Peter Hulatt, managing director of Camden Garden Centre, a registered charity with more than 30 nursery staff, said Tuesday was very busy with almost 200 customers at the centre.

He added: “Compost and containers have been popular in the early surge. Tomato and chilli plants as well.

“Tuesday was busier than a normal day and I think it’s for exactly the reason we assume — lots of people, especially in the City, are working from home and possibly self isolating so they wonder what they can do.

Ten garden and DIY projects to try

“We are very much open for business and want to help people get through this.”

He said gardening could improve people’s wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak. Chris Brown, buyer at Neal’s Nurseries in Wandsworth, said: “There has been an increase in customers because a lot of people think they can self isolate and do bits in their gardens.”

A spokeswoman for the Dobbies Garden Centres chain said: “Over the past few days we have had strong sales growth in plants, gardening and grow-your-own categories.

“Anecdotally, customers are telling us that they are keen to put their time to good use and enjoy some time in their gardens.”

Price-tracking website Alertr reports a spike in customers tracking garden furniture and other outdoor ranges, plus DIY enthusiasts searching for paint.

Co-founder Andy Barr said: “We can see that compared to the same weekend this time last year, there has been double the amount of garden products being tracked on the website. I can also see on Google Trends that yesterday at 8am there was a 100 per cent increase in searches for garden furniture.”

“We would normally expect this the weekend before Easter. However, it has come really early and this is probably because people are self-isolating and wanting to make their new working environment as comfortable as possible for when the sun finally comes out.”