🔥So you can't see Artemisia at the National Gallery: the plays, films, books, music and podcasts you need instead🔥

The National Gallery’s exhibition on 17th century painter Artemisia Gentileschi was set to be a highlight in this year’s artistic calendar.

With her “incredibly violent” portrayals of biblical stories and intricate brushwork, it was due to be the first major show in the UK of her work.

The exhibition was one of the first artistic casualties of the coronavirus shutdown. Given that a number of the paintings were due to arrive from Italy, it’s no shock that the gallery cited “logistical and organisational reasons” for postponing the show.

It seems that there are plenty of people who were looking forward to the exhibition just as much as us, so we’ve put together a guide to what you can do instead.

From books to podcasts to theatre online, we’ve got all bases covered to learn as much as possible about the remarkable artist.

Watching

There’s another chance to watch Breach Theatre’s It’s True It’s True It’s True, a theatre show based on transcripts from the 1612 trial where Agostino Tassi was tried for raping Gentileschi. The acclaimed show was due for a run at the Barbican and also fell victim to the coronavirus-related closures; it’s now available on YouTube for the next month (the company welcome donations from online audiences). Agnès Merlet’s 1997 film Artemisia tells the same story, but it drew controversy from feminists such as Gloria Steinem upon its release for the way these events were depicted.

For those less interested in biography and keener on knowing about the nitty-gritty of the artworks themselves, the National Gallery has a series of films on its website charting the restoration of Gentileschi’s self-portrait after it was acquired by the gallery.

Reading

Nothing can compare to standing in the same room as the paintings, but for now the best substitution is the National Gallery’s exhibition catalogue, which was released last month. Given this is the first major exhibition dedicated to Gentileschi’s painting, it’s also the first publication of its kind – and includes images of the paintings featured in the show and essays from curators including the National Gallery’s Letizia Treves. Buy direct from the gallery in order to support them.

Alexander Lapierre’s Artemisia and Susan Vreeland’s The Passion of Artemisia are attempts to bring her story to life in novel form; if you fancy something a bit left-field, Joy McCullogh’s Blood Water Paint tells her story through verse. For general reading on brilliant women artists who need more recognition, try Bridget Quinn’s Broad Strokes: 15 Women Who Made Art and Made History (In That Order) – which includes a chapter on Gentileschi.

Listening

Frieze editor-at-large Jennifer Higgie’s podcast Bow Down gives much-needed recognition to female artists. Turner Prize shortlisted artist Helen Cammock selects Gentileschi for her episode, and presents some fascinating insights into what makes her such a force in art history. One particular gem is that she is known as the first artist to paint an active female hand; whether those hands are playing an instrument or slicing off someone’s head, they are “implements of power and action”. She also speaks about a number of Gentileschi’s peers including painter Elisabetta Sirani and composer Barbara Strozzi.

Strozzi’s music is worth a listen as well. She was the first woman to have her compositions published under her own name, and had a reputation at the time as one of the best singers in Venice. You can listen to some of her music here. For more early baroque tunes, have a listen to this playlist.

