🔥Snyder Cut Supporter Subway Jokes About Banning Joss Whedon Over Justice League🔥

At Subway, you can Eat Fresh — except, maybe, if you’re director Joss Whedon. In that case, Justice League’s replacement director may just face some fresh and salty commentary from fans, since Subway has become one of the biggest champions of Zack Snyder fans’ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement.

Subway hasn’t banned Joss Whedon (yet?) but it did joke about the idea in response to fans. Subway has a very active history of supporting Zack Snyder’s “Snyder Cut” of DC’s Justice League. One fan joked to another if Joss Whedon was allowed at Subway now. The fan replied by tagging Subway’s Twitter account, saying to ask them. Here’s Subway’s witty reply:

We’ll have to give this a lot of consideration – let us think on it for 214 days— Subway® (@SUBWAY) February 20, 2020

214 days. Get it? Because Zack Snyder posted a photo to Vero showing his cut had a 214 minute runtime, around 3.5 hours. So Subway is giving itself a bit more time to think it over than three hours, but showing its Snyder Cut cred with that little reference.

You may recall in early December 2019, @RTSnyderCut asked Subway how many retweets it would take for 10,000 sandwiches for hungry families during the holiday period and 1 tweet with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Subway set a goal of 5,000 retweets in five hours which was passed in less than two hours. Subway increased its donation and Subway has stayed active in the push to release the Snyder Cut.

In fact, just the other day, Subway shared this response to Ben Affleck’s quote to CinemaBlend that “Zack’s cut should be available”:

We couldn’t agree more. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

Yep, Subway has come a long way since its time with creepy Jared.

Zack Snyder’s other Justice League stars have also shown support for The Snyder Cut. Batman Ben Affleck and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot finally spoke out in November 2019 on the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s theatrical release. Aquaman Jason Momoa was already vocal for the movement and told skeptics the Snyder Cut not only existed, but he had seen it — and it was very different from the version that hit theaters with Joss Whedon’s changes.

Zack Snyder has been busy in the past couple of months, sharing more images from his Snyder Cut and more information about what he wanted to show fans. Just recently, BossLogic came up with a perfect poster for Justice League’s Snyder Cut, so now fans are just waiting for the movie.

Meanwhile, this can’t be how Joss Whedon wants his legacy to be seen. He made Buffy! He directed two Avengers movies! I can only imagine he’d want The Snyder Cut released too, just so he can finally get closure from this experience. And maybe Subway will forgive him.