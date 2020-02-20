🔥Snapchat lens uses augmented reality to bring new JMW Turner £20 note to life🔥

Snapchat has released an interactive lens that uses augmented reality to animate the paintings of JMW Turner on the new £20 note.

The photo-sharing app’s new feature coincides with the new polymer bank note entering circulation on Thursday.

Users will be able to bring the image on the note to life using a new Lens, which uses augmented reality to see a full colour, animated version of the painting.

It works by identifying the new note through a Snapchat user’s smartphone camera and overlaying the interactive images onto the banknote.

The £20 banknote features a self-portrait of Turner and one of his most celebrated paintings, The Fighting Temeraire (PA)

It works in a similar way to how facial filters can be placed over a user’s face when using other Lenses in the Snapchat app.

The £20 banknote features a self-portrait of Turner as well as one of his most celebrated paintings, The Fighting Temeraire.

The note will also go on display at The National Gallery – the home of The Fighting Temeraire.

The social media platform confirmed the new Lens would also work on a picture of the note, for those who do not immediately find one in circulation.

The Fighting Temeraire was voted the UK’s favourite painting in a poll run by BBC Radio 4.

The note will join the Sir Winston Churchill £5 and the Jane Austen £10 in the Bank of England’s first series of polymer notes.

A new polymer £50 featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing will be issued next year.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts