smoking-or-vaping-increases-vulnerability-to-coronavirus,-says-nyc-mayor

🔥Smoking or vaping increases vulnerability to coronavirus, says NYC mayor🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is seen at a news briefing in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) – Smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to becoming infected with the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

De Blasio also said people over the age of 50 and with heart disease, lung disease, cancer, immune system vulnerability or diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming infected with the virus.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Related Posts

demand-for-‘black-mirror-esque’-face-masks-is-‘climbing’-with-a-waitlist-of-over-1,000

🔥Demand for ‘Black Mirror-esque’ face masks is ‘climbing’ with a waitlist of over 1,000🔥

John koli
when-does-hunted-2020-start?-details-on-prize-money-and-how-to-apply

🔥When does Hunted 2020 start? Details on prize money and how to apply🔥

John koli
new-effort-underway-to-regulate-short-term-home-rentals-in-st.-louis

🔥New effort underway to regulate short-term home rentals in St. Louis🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *