🔥Smoking or vaping increases vulnerability to coronavirus, says NYC mayor🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is seen at a news briefing in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) – Smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to becoming infected with the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

De Blasio also said people over the age of 50 and with heart disease, lung disease, cancer, immune system vulnerability or diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming infected with the virus.