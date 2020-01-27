🔥‘Smart’ motorways have made roads less safe where they have been built🔥

It was supposed to reduce congestion and make the motorway safer, but the so called smart motorway has had the opposite effect.

Since the scheme was introduced, there has been a 20-fold increase in the number of near-misses on one of Britain’s busiest stretches, according to new figures.

The shocking statistics have prompted the government to review the system.

Smart motorways transform the hard shoulder into another driving lane, meaning drivers who break down can be trapped in the speeding traffic.

An investigation by BBC Panorama found that on one of two converted sections of the M25, there were 1,485 near misses since the introduction of the smart motorway.

In the five years before it became part of the scheme, there were only 72.

The former Government minister who approved the roll-out told Panorama he was misled about the risks of the system.

Sir Mike Penning said: ‘They are endangering people’s lives.

‘There are people that are being killed and seriously injured on these roads, and it should never have happened.’

In one incident, eight-year-old Dev Naran was killed on a smart motorway during his way home from visiting his critically ill brother in Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

His grandfather had stopped the car on the M6 and the vehicle was hit by a lorry 45 seconds later.

Dev’s mum Meera told Panorama that his body was taken back to the hospital where his brother was being treated.

She said: ‘I had both my boys, one fighting for his life still and Dev just there. It wasn’t right, my two sons, one really sick, and the healthy one left me.’

The BBC says the Government is planning to overhaul the network, fitting radar across the smart motorway system in the next three years.

The car detection system – which is currently only fitted on two sections of the M25 – can spot stranded vehicles as soon as drivers break down.

Nationally, motorists currently have to wait an average of 17 minutes to be spotted, and a further 17 minutes before they are rescued.

It also said that dynamic hard shoulders – which sometimes act as hard shoulder but can be opened as traffic lanes – will be scrapped.

The Department for Transport says a review into smart motorways is still ongoing.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps told BBC Panorama’s Britain’s Killer Motorway? programme: ‘We absolutely have to have these as safe or safer as regular motorways or we shouldn’t have them at all.’

Research from the AA found that only 9 per cent of more than 17,000 people questioned feel relaxed or safe driving on a smart motorway.

In addition, just 12 per cent think that smart motorways are as safe as traditional motorways.