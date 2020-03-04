🔥Smart car seat ensures it's all right in the back🔥

Help might soon be at hand for parents worried about small children wriggling free from car seats with the development of a new “smart” seat that keeps tabs on young ones in the back.

Tech Giant Intel is working on a “child restraint system” which weighs and measures youngsters to ensure straps are fitted and tightened correctly, and uses streaming cameras and audio to allow parents in the front seats to keep a watchful eye.

Pressure and “strain sensors” inside the straps and buckles would monitor how securely the seatbelt needs to be fastened to safely prevent even the most energetic child from wriggling free.

A blueprint published by the European Patent Office states that the system — for infants to pre-teens — would calculate optimum seating position and strap adjustments, based on thousands of images of children positioned correctly.

The patent says: “Automated vision analysis on the images may enable the age of the child to be estimated based on child growth tables and the size of detected bodily features such as the head, limbs, torso (and) face.” After they are clipped in, a light would signal the safest position has been achieved.

Analysis of position continues while the car is in motion, making adjustments as straps are strained or loosened.

Sarah Hesz, co-founder of mothers’ meet-up app Mush, said: “I like the idea of reassurance as you strap them in but I hate the idea of beeps and alerts when you are driving — it’s stressful enough having to listen to Peppa Pig.”

Intel declined to comment.