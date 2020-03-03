🔥Smart cameras could let hackers spy on homes, cyber security chiefs warn🔥

Live feeds from baby monitors and security cameras could be watched by hackers over the internet, security chiefs have warned.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has advised people to adjust settings on smart cameras to secure them from cyber attacks.

“Though the risk is very low, live feeds or images from smart cameras have the potential to be accessed by unauthorised users,” the NCSC said on its website.

Guessable default passwords such as “admin” or “00000” could allow cyber criminals to view footage from home cameras remotely, it warned.

This follows a number of cyber attacks where hackers were able to spy on people’s homes through smart cameras.

In December, a video was shared on social media of a hacker speaking to a young girl via her family’s Ring camera while pretending to be Father Christmas. In 2018 Leeds couple were watched by thousands of people online through their security camera without their knowledge.

The NCSC issued new guidelines on Monday to protect smart cameras from attacks.

They are supported by consumer group Which?, which has previously raised concerns about cheap security cameras being vulnerable to hackers.

The NCSC guidelines recommend changing the default password set by the manufacturer to a more secure, unique one. They also advise keeping your camera secure with regular automatic updates that will improve security.

If you don’t need to remotely watch home camera footage, the guidelines urge disabling the feature to protect the cameras from unwanted viewers.

The Government has also proposed new laws which will require the makers of smart devices to comply with rigorous security requirements.

The new laws would ban companies from using easy-to-guess default passwords. It would also mean that manufacturers would have to provide public contact details so anyone could report vulnerabilities, and state how long devices would receive security updates for.

Dr Ian Levy, the technical director of the NCSC, said: “Smart technology such as cameras and baby monitors are fantastic innovations with real benefits for people, but without the right security measures in place they can be vulnerable to cyber attackers.

“We want people to continue using these devices safely, which is why we have produced new guidance setting out steps for people to take such as changing passwords.

These are practical measures which we can all take to help us get the most out of our home-based technology in a safe way.”