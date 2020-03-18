🔥#smallcomforts is trending on Twitter and it's the hashtag we need🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

With world governments implementing social distancing in a bid to curb the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a wave of optimism has emerged online in the form of #smallcomforts.

The hashtag, which is now trending, was sparked by author Caitlin Moran who on Tuesday morning tweeted: ‘Today I am re-Tweeting the #smallcomforts of the crisis, to give tiny reminders of how the world keeps turning, and humanity just keeps on …’

Followers immediately responded by sharing things that were keeping them going, ranging from kind gestures from brands and retailers to the simple pleasures of spending time with loved ones.

Many of the responses spoke to the scarcity of supermarkets with users expressing relief over being able to purchase household essentials like toilet paper and tinned foods. This comes after rationing measures were put into place by leading chains like Tesco and Waitrose to quash panic buying.

Animals living their best lives in the absence of humans was a popular #smallcomfort with noticeably clearer waters and the return of swans to Venice canals.

Italy’s lockdown of ferry transport also allowed for the rare appearance of dolphins near the ports.

Videos from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago warmed hearts as penguins were free to roam around on their own little adventures.

While the government on Monday urged the British public to work from home where possible, a few Londoners who were still required to brave rush hour took comfort in seat availability.

For those who are able to work from home, time spent bonding with pets and children was a common small comfort with some parents getting stuck in with old hobbies for the first time in decades.

Brands like Pret swooped in to show appreciation for NHS workers by offering free drinks and 50% off any other purchases for those on the frontline of our healthcare system.

One particularly uplifting small comfort was a noticeable shift in empathy and human interaction since the outbreak with Twitter users pointing out an increase in people checking in on one another.

Many pointed towards more eye contact and smiles being shared – an exchange in emotional availability in the absence of physical contact.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the need for optimism and appreciation for the little things that keep us going. If the #smallcomforts hashtag is anything to go by, the general public are only too keen to see the bright side of things, however trivial.