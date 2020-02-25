Slushy snow headed to St. Louis, but not much accumulation

Mike Gravemann, of St. Charles, and his seven-year-old German Shepherd, Zephyr, leave footprints and paw prints in the snow during their daily walk on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in St. Charles. A winter weather advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

It’s gray, it’s dreary and the snow expected to fall around St. Louis won’t be enough to create a winter wonderland.Light rain falling this morning could mix with a bit of snow in western areas like St. Charles County, the National Weather Service said, but mostly the region was expecting rain during the day with a high of about 41 degrees. That could change after 6 p.m., said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist in Weldon Spring.”Around 6 or 8 p.m. for the northwest counties of the metro it’s going to move to snow,” he said. “It looks like we’ll start getting some wet slushy snow by about midnight” closer to downtown St. Louis. That slushy mix should hang around into Wednesday morning, but with temperatures expected in the mid-30s, it won’t hang around. Enough snow to befoul your vehicle? “Pretty much,” Walsh said.Total snowfall could hit 2 inches in the northern and western parts of the St. Louis metro area, then dropping off to a half-inch to an inch in Jefferson County an the Metro East, Walsh said.Conditions will start clearing later Wednesday with an overnight low of 22 and then a return of sunshine for Thursday with a high of about 38 degrees.

A wintry mix falls in St. Charles

Ron Bozeman, of St. Charles, uses a snowblower to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks near the Old Post Office on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in St. Charles. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region until early Thursday morning. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Winter returns with a mix of ice and snow through the region

A picnic table covered with ice is a reminder of warmer weather to come at Creve Coeur Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Maryland Heights. Few humans ventured out in the cold and freezing rain. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Getting ready for the snow

Dylan Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts and scrapes the sidewalks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Getting ready for the snow

Joseph Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts the walks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

