SLU in control from start to finish in win at Rhode Island

Billiken forward Hasahn French and Hawk guard Rahmir Moore tangle for possession on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the second half of a game at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

KINGSTON, R.I. — The early burst has been seen before this season, so there was nothing to celebrate when St. Louis University scored the first 11 points Sunday.Was it meaningless?“Most of the time it is,” coach Travis Ford said.Squandering a big lead also is not unfamiliar to the Billikens. So a 16-point bulge at Ryan Center wasn’t necessarily a done deal. That’s the lead the Billikens surrendered in a loss at Massachusetts.But something was different against Rhode Island in a 72-62 win for SLU, which led from start to finish and largely controlled every aspect of the game against a team that had been considered likely to get an NCAA Tournament berth before Sunday. SLU led from start to finish in road victory over RamsThe Billikens shot better than 50% for the fifth consecutive game and received a plethora of strong individual performances to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Atlantic 10.“That was good that we were able to sustain it,” Ford said. “It was probably one of the better defensive performances by one of my teams in all of my years. My mind is short, but it was spot on. I say that because of my respect for that team. They were averaging 74 points and have guys that can go off.”Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin had double-doubles. Yuri Collins had one of his most solid games running the offense. Javonte Perkins was Javonte Perkins. And Jimmy Bell Jr. came up big, especially in the closing minutes. The defense was a team effort.The win was one of the most significant of the season for SLU (21-8 overall, 10-6 in the A-10) as Rhode Island entered in the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings and with only one home loss.Rhode Island’s trio of guards Fatts Russell, Jeff Dowtin and Tyrese Martin were averaging a combined 46.8 points, but SLU held them to 39 with three 3-pointers in 15 attempts.“I think we’re starting to buy in,” forward Hasahn French said. “Defensively last year, we had a spurt where we started to click. I feel we’re starting to get to that point. Everyone can see where we can help each other defensively, and things like that are reasons we’re successful right now.”The Billikens struggled to take care of the ball at times, finishing with 17 turnovers. That problem was exacerbated because point guard Yuri Collins got into early foul trouble and had to sit.But he avoided fouls in the second half and finished with nine assists. French had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Goodwin finished with 17 and 10.Bell, however, was the X-factor with his career-high 12 points as he made five of six shots. He helped hold Cyril Langevine to three-for-10 shooting and was part of the reason the Billikens outrebounded the Rams (21-8, 12-4) 44-26. Their offensive rebounds led to 14 second-chance points.“We beat them on the glass and we were the top two rebounding teams in the conference,” Bell said. “Coach stressed it all week. We needed to box out Langevine and contain Fatts. … At the end I kept looking at the clock and knew I just had to stay locked in.”SLU turned its 11-0 start into a seven-point halftime lead. The Billikens outrebounded the Rams by 10 in the first half and held them to 27% shooting while making 46%, so the margin was somewhat disappointing.But French felt the early success sent a message.“That sets the tempo and shows the other team how aggressive we’re being,” he said. “And it shows us what we need to do the rest of the game. If we start games like that every time, we’ll be great.”If the Billikens were disappointed by the halftime margin, they took care of that by surging to a 39-23 advantage in the opening minutes of the second half. Then Rhode Island responded and was able to get within four with 8 minutes 17 seconds left.Whereas SLU crumpled at UMass when the big lead dwindled, the Billikens responded to the Rams by scoring the next six points. And when Rhode Island made another push, Bell scored six consecutive SLU points to extend the lead back to double digits.“Protecting leads has been a problem, not just at UMass,” Ford said. “It’s just a mentality to go play to win and keep being aggressive. I think guys are growing up. We only had two that played in the game here last year. They had everyone back. So it was good to see everyone contribute.”SLU is tied with St. Bonaventure and Duquesne and still faces an uphill battle to finish fourth, a spot that will earn someone a double-bye in the A-10 tournament. The Billikens play at George Mason on Wednesday before finishing the regular season at home against St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

