🔥SLU band, cheerleaders will not travel to A-10 tournament🔥

St. Louis University cheerleaders and band members will not travel to Brooklyn, N.Y., for the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament due to concerns about the coronavirus, athletics director Chris May said this morning.SLU announced Tuesday that non-essential university-related travel was being suspended. The decision to keep the “spirit squad” in St. Louis was made during a conference call early today. Additionally, SLU has canceled in-person classes next week while it takes time to determine how classes will be completed for the spring term.May said the tournament is proceding and fans will be in attendance. However, pre-game SLU fan gatherings in Brooklyn have been canceled.“Barclays (Center) has an extensive process they’re going through as far as cleanliness and fan interaction,” May said.The A-10 announced Tuesday night that media will not be allowed in the team locker rooms as is typical at conference tournaments.Barclays Center is 24 miles from New Rochelle, N.Y., where a containment zone was instituted Tuesday due to numerous coronavirus cases. Fordham University, which is a member of the A-10 and will send its team, is about 18 miles from Barclays, has halted in-person classes.