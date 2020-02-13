🔥Slowthai 'unreservedly' apologises for 'shameful' NME Awards behaviour🔥

Slowthai has “unreservedly” apologised after he was criticised for making lewd remarks towards NME Awards co-host Katherine Ryan and throwing a glass into the crowd.

Footage shared on social media showed the 25-year-old rapper (real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton) making a series of suggestive remarks to Ryan, who presented the ceremony with Julie Adenuga.

He later threw a glass into the crowd after an audience member appeared to criticise his behaviour towards Ryan.

The musician, who previously hit the headlines for holding an effigy of Boris Johnson’s severed head at the Mercury Prize ceremony, wrote on Twitter: “.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part.

“i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero.” [sic]

Addressing Ryan, he added: “katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time i’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. to any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, i am sorry. i promise to do better. let’s talk here.” [sic]

Many Twitter users branded his behaviour “misogynistic” and claimed that Ryan looked “uncomfortable,” though the comedian has since insisted that this was not the case.

Slowthai Gets Into Altercation With Audience At NME Awards

“He didn’t make me uncomfortable,” she wrote on Twitter in response to a message from a fan.

“This is why we need women in positions of power.

“I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC.

“I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun!”

While on stage with Ryan, he called her “baby girl” and urged her to “smell my cologne” before telling her: “Smells good don’t it?”

Footage from the event also showed him put his arms around her and say: “She wants me to tend to her flowers.”

Later in the evening, Slowthai clashed with an audience member who called out his remarks while he accepted the Hero of the Year Award.

He shouted “Thank you for ruining my speech” before throwing his microphone at his critic.

After the man threw the microphone back at him, the rapper threw a glass into the audience.