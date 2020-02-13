🔥Slowthai in confrontation with NME Awards spectator after being slammed for behaviour towards Katherine Ryan🔥

Slowthai threw his drink into the crowd in a dramatic confrontation at the NME Awards after an audience member appeared to slam his behaviour towards host Katherine Ryan.

The rapper became angered and threw his microphone into the audience after a spectator called him “misogynistic” during his acceptance speech on Wednesday night.

After the mic was thrown back at him, Slowthai then threw his champagne flute and launched himself off stage before being held back by security at the O2 Brixton Academy event.

The music fan’s comment was an apparent reference to an earlier exchange between Slowthai and comedian Ryan, in which Slowthai was accused of making her “uncomfortable” with several lewd remarks.

After later being confronted by a member of the audience, the rapper shouted: “Misogynistic? I stand for equality… if you can’t take a joke, sit down.”

Earlier in the evening while on stage with Ryan, Slowthai urged the host to “smell my cologne” and said “smells good don’t it.” Footage from the event showed him put his arms around her and saying: “she wants me to tend to her flowers.”

Ryan, who has been praised for how she handled the situation, joked as the rapper left the stage: “Thank you Mike from Love Island.”

Katherine Ryan and Slowthai on stage at the NME Awards (Dave Benett)

She also said to the performer: “You are younger than my babysitter,”

Taking to Twitter following the exchange, Ryan wrote: “He didn’t make me uncomfortable.

“This is why we need women in positions of power.”

She continued: “I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC.

“I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.”

The Standard has approached Slowthai’s representatives for comment.

Slowthai won best collaboration for his work with Mura Masa as well as his hero of the year award, which is voted for by the public.

Taylor Swift was also honoured at the ceremony, picking up the best solo act in the world award.

The singer told the audience that thanks to a previous NME award she won she is now able to display two of the middle finger-shaped trophies side by side in her home. She added: “This is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, thank you.”

In the other categories Little Simz picked up the award for best British album for GREY Area, while AJ Tracey won best British song with Ladbroke Grove.

The best album in the world award went to Lana Del Rey’s Norman F***ing Rockwell, while best song in the world went to Billie Eilish for Bad Guy.

Best British solo artist went to FKA twigs and best British band was chosen as The 1975.

US heavy metal band Slipknot won the best band in the world gong.

Also honoured at the ceremony was Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

After being presenter with the award, she said: “I watched my dad pick this up when I was 16-years-old and I was like, I will never do this festival and I’m in so deep, there’s no getting out of it.”

She dedicated her award to “all the female artists”.