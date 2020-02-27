🔥Slough named best place to find a job in UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Slough has again been named the best place to find a job because of a large number of vacancies and above average wages.

The Berkshire town came top of a list of areas compiled by jobs site Glassdoor for the third time in recent years.

Cambridge, Gloucester, Guildford and Reading were also named in the top five, drawn up on how easy it is to get a job, the cost of living and how satisfied workers are.

Amanda Stansell of Glassdoor said: “Our latest report shows that companies are continuing to look outside of the big cities to set up offices and recruit local talent, in part driven by ever-improving access, favourable rents and salaries.

The Golden Triangle between Gloucester, Cambridge and Guildford perfectly encapsulates the balance of open jobs and reasonable cost of living.

“The growth in flexible working also means employees are no longer spending every day, 9-5, in the office, meaning the location of the company is less important than it once was.

“Companies can get away with not having offices in the larger, expensive cities – like London – as employees are prioritising flexibility and convenience over the prestige of an office address.”