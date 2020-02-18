Slot machine crackdown? Illegal gambling proposal meets resistance in Missouri Senate

Dave McCall of St. Louis plays a digital slot machine game in South Public Market on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. An estimated 52 such machines, made by Torch Electronics, are in gas stations, restaurants and small grocery stores across the city. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate on Monday failed to advance a plan to crack down on rogue slot machine operators after a bipartisan group of senators pushed back against the legislation’s proposed penalties and stalled a vote on the proposal.The Senate sponsor shelved the legislation Monday after other lawmakers also complained the crackdown — which would clearly outlaw the slot-machine type games spreading to gas stations, bars and clubs — was not accompanied by a corresponding expansion of legal gambling in the state. “We’re smart enough to do both — set the standard for illegal and set the standard for legal,” said Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, who planned to offer an amendment legalizing the machines by allowing the Missouri Lottery to license operators.Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, has said that the state must address illegal gambling before it considers new forms of legalized betting.“Until we can fix illegal gaming in this state, I don’t see how we can advance forward legal gaming,” Schatz said at a news conference last week.Missouri officials say there are an estimated 14,000 out-of-casino slot machines in the state, with prosecutors divided on whether to charge operators with illegal gambling because of ambiguity within current state law.Though Schatz and Cunningham said they believe the machines are illegal under current law, the legislation they back would tighten the definition of a “gambling device” to remove any uncertainty about the machines.Unlike licensed casino slot machines, there are no rules regulating acceptable payouts from the rogue devices. And unlike revenues from regulated games, no revenues from unregulated games are diverted to public education.“This is just blatant, right in front of us, just poking us in the eye,” said Sen. Mike Cunningham, the Rogersville Republican who sponsored the legislation. “We personally think it’s illegal.”Some lawmakers said the Cunningham’s proposed penalties for operating an illegal slot machine were too harsh, requiring the supervisor of liquor control to pull a store’s liquor license if law enforcement finds an illegal game.The operator would have 10 days to remove the games in question before the state is required to act.Said Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring: “Before a determination is made by a court” about a game’s legality, “the supervisor of liquor control is directed to revoke their liquor license. … Should they (the operator) not have the opportunity to defend themselves?”“According to this, it looks like there’s no due process,” said Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg.Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, also joined in the debate, saying the proposed penalties were too harsh.The legislation also permanently bans any person or business convicted of illegal gambling activity from participating in any legalized video gambling, should lawmakers approve a program at some point in the future.Schatz said companies that have placed machines in stores under the radar would be given an unfair advantage if Missouri does legalize video gambling at some point.“They’ve already created relationships with places. That doesn’t create a fair playing field if we do expand gaming,” Schatz said last week. “And I’m not going to reward that kind of behavior. At all.”Hoskins offered an amendment that would have allowed sports betting in Missouri, but Schatz said he would oppose the addition.The debate comes months after the Missouri Highway Patrol launched its own effort to weed out the machines in question, referring dozens of cases to county prosecutors. Many of the games in question are marketed as “no-chance” amusement devises because players are given the option to view the outcome of a wager before moving forward with a bet. The “no-chance” games include an icon that allows players to see the result. If the prize viewer shows a player will win no money, the person still must move forward with the losing bet in order to bet again.Gaming companies have said that the prize viewer feature makes the games legal.But Schatz and others argue operators devised a clever workaround to skirt Missouri gaming laws. “You have to spend your money to get to the next game,” Schatz said.Two court cases will likely decide whether the “no-chance” games are illegal under Missouri’s current law.In Platte County, the prosecutor has charged Kansas-based Integrity Gaming with illegal gambling, and in Linn County, the prosecutor has charged the politically connected Torch Electronics with illegal gambling activity.The legislation is Senate Bill 530.

