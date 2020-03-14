Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United fans that they have Diogo Dalot to thank for his excellent start to life at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation at Old Trafford since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring three goals and emerging as Man Utd’s main creative source with five assists.

While plenty of players moving from foreign leagues often struggle to initially adapt to the pace of the Premier League, the Portugal international looks up to speed already having won the PFA Player of the Month award for February.

United fans have immediately taken to Fernandes, and the midfielder has quickly developed strong ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad members – especially compatriot Dalot.

“I have a car for a week but Diogo wants to take me [to training] and we go together,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“Normally, we are early and sometimes Phil [Jones] comes earlier than us, but I think Diogo wants company so I go with him to breakfast together or to the gym but it’s about partnerships.

“Since I arrived, he’s helped me a lot. In the first days, I slept at his home because I’m in a hotel but he tells me to go to his home and he helped me to do everything.

“I’m really happy to have Diogo here because in the first few days, he helped me a lot.”