🔥Sleek, clean and green country houses for modern London commuters🔥

Dream of a country house and you might imagine a thatched cottage, or even a rambling, historic manor.

But for those who prefer a home that is sleek, clean and green, the British countryside has a rich choice of modern homes on offer.

Mark Lawson, a partner at The Buying Solution is an enthusiastic advocate of modern architecture.

“Everything works, the roof doesn’t leak, they are sustainable, better for the environment and cheaper to run. Modern families love to have a huge kitchen room to live in — a modern house gives them that.”

Richard Hawkes, director of Hawkes Architecture, specialises in new homes in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty — the most protected landscapes in the country. Hawkes’s houses reflect modern lifestyles and technology.

This means open- or broken-plan spaces rather than small cellular rooms, high-grade insulation and a design that maximises natural light.

Mark Lawson feels modern architecture is particularly suitable for the commuter belt.

“People who have lived in a contemporary home in London want a contemporary home in the country.”

He also believes modern homes require a stunning setting to take advantage of amazing views.

“Generally speaking, buyers who want a contemporary house want to build it themselves,” he says.

A rural property in Little Heath, Hertfordshire

The vibe is a bit rustic with a very modern twist at Silver Gables In Little Heath, Hertfordshire, a five-bedroom home that takes its architectural inspiration from the country barn, but with a fully glazed gable wall and industrial-style blinds.

A double-height space makes for a dramatic, airy living room with views of open country — just brilliant for entertaining.

Silver Gables is only a mile from Potters Bar station, with services to King’s Cross in around 20 minutes.

It’s for sale through Statons at £2,275,000.

A contemporary yet cosy home in Biddenden, Kent

Echo Barn in Biddenden, Kent is run on solar energy (Hawkes Architecture)

Echo Barn, by Hawkes Architecture, was built in 2017 next to listed farm buildings in Biddenden, Kent. A veil of louvres around the main house gives the sense of an agricultural barn.

Two single-storey timber and tiled barns define a public courtyard on entering the site and a private courtyard on the south-east side of the house.

Photovoltaic thermal roof panels harness solar energy as electricity and heat.

The heat is extracted and dumped beneath the house into the Earth Energy Bank, a store that heats the home in winter.

A discreet getaway in Gloucestershire

£2.8 million: this Gloucestershire property is almost camouflaged by its green roof

Discreetly embedded into a Gloucestershire hillside, Outhouse is almost completely camouflaged by its green roof.

This extraordinary, low-lying property, which was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize and voted favourite new British building in a BBC News poll, was built in 2016 for a pair of artists.

It contains two studios, a gallery, plus three bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and living room with an internal courtyard.

In the Forest of Dean, this is not for a daily London commuter.

Trains from the nearest station, Chepstow, take two-and-a-half hours to Paddington.

But for a flexi worker or as a lifechanger, it is a masterclass in how contemporary rural architecture can work.

It’s for sale through The Modern House for £2,895,000.