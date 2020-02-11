🔥Slaven Bilic wanted to sign me at West Ham, says new West Brom recruit Kamil Grosicki🔥

Slaven Bilic is flying high in the Championship with West Brom.

The former West Ham manager has taken the Baggies four points clear of second-place Leeds United at the top of the table.

Bilic added forward Kamil Grosicki to his squad from Hull City last month, looking to bolster the ranks ahead of a final push for promotion.

The 31-year-old had scored seven goals and set up a further four during the first half of the season, and claimed an assist off the bench during his West Brom debut at Millwall on Sunday.

And the Polish international has now revealed that he could have worked under Bilic at West Ham, with the Croatian keen on a deal while he was in charge at London Stadium.

“I have obvious advantages, such as speed. I can give you an advantage in a difficult moment of the match and reverse the game if something is not going our way,” Grosicki told Sport.pl.

“Slaven Bilic was looking for such a player. He had me in his notebook for a long time. After Euro 2012, he wanted to bring me to Moscow to Lokomotiv, where he became a coach after parting with the Croatian team.

“Then there was a topic when he was at West Ham, but I didn’t get to London. In the end, we managed to meet after eight years of stalking!”

Bilic got the better of his former side in the FA Cup last month (Getty Images)

Bilic is also working with Hammers loanee Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns.

The youngster’s impressive form had him on the verge of being recalled to become part of David Moyes’s squad for the second half of the season.

However, injury ruled out such a return last month.