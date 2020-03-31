🔥Sky's first ever LGBT channel OUTtv launches tomorrow – here's everything you need to know🔥

The UK’s first-ever television channel dedicated to LGBTQ+ content launches in the UK tomorrow.

OUTtv, already available in European countries such as Belgium, Germany and Spain, will be available from Wednesday, April 1 as an add-on to Sky.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newchannel

What is OUTtv and how do I get it?

OUTtv is described as a “premium movie channel” screening queer-focused movies, documentaries and TV show.

The channel is described on its website as ”the only channel in the UK dedicated to LGBTQ+ programming.”

“OUTtv presents movies with an edgy twist from award-winning titles, through to indie features and acclaimed shorts,” the website states.

All programming is exclusive to OUTtv, and has reportedly never been aired in the UK before.

OUTtv will broadcast on channel 330 for £9.99 a month, with annual subscriptions to the service costing £99.

You can sign up by calling Sky directly, with more information available on the channel’s website.

What shows and films will be played on the channel?

OUTtv will include a range of content, including Drag Race Thailand, Shade: Queens of NYC, My Life is a Telenovela and Mixed Messages.

Drag Race host RuPaul will make an appearance with his game show Gay for Pay.

The channel will also feature documentaries such as OUT in the line-up, about gay surfers travelling the world and investigating homophobia in surfing; Bearnation, about the “bear” movement in the gay community; and Being Divine, about a school in Milan where you can study drag.

The OUTtv website says the channel will also feature reporting on “national and international LGBT-events, film festivals, fashion shows, travel and lifestyle of the community.”

The channel has a database of more than 500 titles covering films, series, documentaries and TV shows aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Full programming will be available upon launch on April 1.