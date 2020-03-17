🔥Sky will not charge pubs for sports package until live action returns following corornavirus lockdown🔥

Pubs up and down the UK will not have to pay for their Sky Sports subscription until a live sport schedule returns.

Sky confirmed the news on Tuesday as the UK continues to get to grips with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Live sport has been postponed for the coming weeks, with the likes of the Premier League being shelved, while the public has also been advised against visiting pubs and restaurants.

That has naturally hit pubs hard, who often rely on live sport to lure in punters during the week.

Sky, however, have now tried to ease businesses’ burdens by confirming that they will not charge business customers for their Sky Sports subscription until a live sport schedule returns.

A statement from Sky read: “We understand that these are challenging times for many of our Sky Business venues, who rely on showing live sport in a social environment to attract customers and revenue.

“Supporting these businesses and doing what we can to help them in uncertain times is very important to us.

“We would like to reassure our Sky Business venues that from 14 March we will not be charging them for their Sky Sports service until a live sport schedule returns.”