🔥Sky Sports Red Button: How to watch Championship games on TV this week🔥

Football returns to our screens this week with Sky Sports set to air a number of Championship games over the next few days.

Fans can get their football fix as crucial clashes take place in one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Brentford take on Leeds in arguably the pick of the games with both sides looking to seal automatic promotion this season, while Millwall host London rivals Fulham on Wednesday.

Here’s how you can keep up with all of the Championship action this week.

How to watch Championship games on Sky Sports Red Button

Sky Sports will be hosting a number of Championship games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with one game per day being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

On Tuesday, Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers has been chosen as the Main Event with Millwall vs Fulham on Wednesday.

If you want to catch any of the other games, all you need to do is hit the red button on your remote while watching Sky Sports. This will allow you to choose which game you want to watch.

Red Button games this week will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports app for Sky customers.

Those watching via NOW TV are unable to access the Red Button service. If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can sign up for an additional £18-£23 a month, or sign up for a pass on NOW TV.

A new streaming service called iFollow will also mean you can keep up with all the action, and prices start from around £10.

What games are being shown on Sky Sports?

Tuesday February 11

Barnsley vs Birmingham City, 19.45, Red Button

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City, 19.45, Red Button

Brentford vs Leeds United, 19.45, Red Button

Nottingham Forest vs Charlton Athletic, 19.45, Red Button

Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 19.45, Sky Sports Main Event

Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough, 19.45, Red Button

Wedenesday February 12

Bristol City vs Derby County, 19.45, Red Button

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City, 19.45, Red Button

Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday, 19.45, Red Button

Millwall vs Fulham, 19.45, Sky Sports Main Event

Reading vs West Brom, 20.00, Red Button

Stoke City vs Preston , 20.00, Red Button