🔥Sky announces launch of two new channels🔥

Sky has announced that it will be launching two new channels – Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

The network announced the news on Twitter, claiming that both channels will be “coming soon” – although no exact details were given for a potential launch date.

The full announcement reads, “We’re bringing you world-class documentaries and the planet’s natural beauty on two brand new channels. #SkyDocumentaries and #SkyNature coming soon.”

We’re bringing you world-class documentaries and the planet’s natural beauty on two brand new channels. #SkyDocumentaries and #SkyNature coming soon. pic.twitter.com/IkR0X19m9k — Sky TV (@skytv) January 27, 2020

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the launch of Sky Comedy, which debuted on Monday 27th January, and Sky Crime, which began broadcasting in October last year.

The channels will join the existing core brands, Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Arts.

It is not clear whether the channels will replace existing ones on the EPG guides, with some suggesting that they could take the place of National Geographic and National Geographic Wild.

It is likely that access to the channels will be available with a normal Sky subscription, while it’s probable that it will also be possible to access them with a NOW TV entertainment pass – although this has not yet been confirmed.