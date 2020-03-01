skull-found-in-st.-vincent-park-in-normandy

🔥Skull found in St. Vincent Park in Normandy🔥

NORMANDY — A human skull found Saturday along the southern edge of St. Vincent Park is being tested and the investigation has been turned over to St. Louis County police, said Normandy Police Chief Frank Mininni.The medical examiner’s office was at the scene at the county park at 7335 St Charles Rock Road after the skull’s discovery. No further details were available late Saturday.

