🔥Skincare guru Shane Cooper is the man behind the mask that celebrities swear by🔥

Beauty and aesthetics specialist Shane Cooper is responsible for the glowing skin of celebrities including Jessie J, Rita Ora, Nick Grimshaw, Anthony Joshua and Laura Whitmore.

Much to the joy of the jet set, the super passionate skincare expert has launched his first at home product.

The anti-ageing oxygenation mask is a brilliant pick me up for dull skin with an intense moisturising foam that quickly restores radiance.

Encouraging tissue oxygenation and cell regeneration, Cooper describes using it as giving your skin tissues “an oxygen bath.”

It is super easy to apply, with a couple of pumps rubbed between your fingers and then massaged into the skin. A 50ml tube should last between six to eight uses.

Priced at £89, it has been a passion project for Cooper who worked tirelessly to find a super hydrating product suitable for all skin types.

After starting his career in the mental health and substance abuse field, Cooper realised that helping people was an essential part of his path. When his mother struggled to find non invasive beauty treatments that would boost her confidence and enhance her wellness he began to do the research himself and soon garnered a loyal following of those who wanted to try his face and body regimes. Word spread so quickly that this became Cooper’s full time role.

Originally Essex based, Cooper would travel around the UK for his clients but his services were in such high demand that he moved to London’s Gloucester Road last year. His by appointment only salon does not feel clinical. Instead, a visit is more like going to your friend’s place for a meaningful makeover.

“Shane is as good as entertaining you during your facial as he is as making your skin look like that of a newborn baby,” says Maya Jama in her testimonial whilst Emma Bunton claims he makes her feel like a new woman.

He prides himself on the bespoke nature of his work and chats away as he tailors the treatments to your needs. No two sessions are ever the same. The results are instantly noticeable and you will watch your skin evolve into a more natural state.

A visit to Cooper is not designed to offer a relaxing spa break in a dimly lit room. This is for people who want genuine results. He will use a mix of the latest technology and his favourite products to improve the aspects of your appearance you may be insecure about.

If you are seeking change and a long-term revamp, Cooper will do his utmost to work his magic.

The oxygenation mask is available to purchase here whilst treatments can be booked by emailing info@shanecooperuk.com. For more information visit shanecooperuk.com.