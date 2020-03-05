🔥Skin Filter and Debloat: meet the Brooklyn-based Brit bringing 'ingestible retinol' and IBS-friendly prebiotics to the UK🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Many of us are increasingly taking a ‘from the inside out’ approach to selfcare, blurring the lines between beauty and wellness, with the revival of traditional Chinese medicine practices such as cosmetic acupuncture and gua sha, not to mention the rise in popularity of Ayurvedic herbs, or adaptogens.

If you’re already into your supplements, one woman who’s about to shake things up is 30-year-old Jules Miller, CEO and founder of The Nue Co., who is so confident that her products “just work”, you’ll want to buy all 23 of them after talking to her.

Miller started The Nue Co. in 2017 after suffering with IBS symptoms like chronic constipation for years. “I wouldn’t go for like 10 days, my stomach was out here, doctors would ask if I was pregnant,” she says over a coffee in London ahead of the brand’s UK launch. “Then it’d be: ‘oh it’s IBS, sort it out yourself.'”

After trying countless “generic” gut health products, which she says contained “questionable” ingredients, she saw a gap in the market to create her own natural, food-based supplements on a subscription basis.

Jules Miller has raised over $10 million in three years for her supplement empire

But as a born and bred Londoner and the former head of business development for The Detox Kitchen, she’s done things a little differently, deciding instead to launch her business across the pond first.

“In terms of speed, innovation and the consumer, New York was the perfect place for us to launch, but we’ve never really left our roots in the UK from a creative perspective,” she says.

Between her and and husband Charlie, COO of The Nue Co., the pair has drawn in over $10 million of investment from the likes of Unilever and Morningside Group, a billion-dollar fund which otherwise invests in biotech and Harvard Medical School.

In the US it’s currently stocked in Nordstrom, Violet Grey, Net-a-Porter and Alo Yoga, and as of this week it’s available to buy at Cult Beauty, Liberty London, Net-a-Porter and The Drug Store in the UK.

“I’d always been interested in wellness and organic food but moving to New York made me so unhealthy. You eat out all the time, people have no concept of a work/life balance, so you’re having meetings on Saturdays and Sundays at any time of the day, I started accidentally skipping meals. Over time I sort of became our customer – who are not really your typical wellness warriors. They’re not really people obsessing over calories and ingredients, they’re people who work long hours and want to take better care of themselves, they really struggle with stress or sleep and just want products that work.

“I think there’s a misconception in the UK and Europe that supplements don’t work, that perhaps you have to write them off. In the US people already believe that supplements work, so the challenge was more to develop products that work within 30 days. So many brands aren’t accountable, we wanted to create something you can measure after three days – you’re either still constipated or you’re not – but that also can be used for long-term use if have more chronic issues.” ​

Taking inspiration from her grandfather, a scientist at the University of Cambridge who spent most of his career developing vitamins and supplements and lived until he was 93, Miller set about creating formulations which combine vitamins with adaptogens and ingredients from Chinese or Ayurvedic medicine.

“All of our products have clinical studies behind them and are made with clean ingredients – if you’re launching a product in the wellness industry today it’s crazy to think that you would do it using ingredients that have studies showing they can be harmful to people’s health. I think that should just be a standard.”

Are they vegan? No. “We are always trying to be plant-based but if there’s ever an opportunity to use an ingredient that can better service a need we’ll do that rather than just jumping on trends,” explains Miller.

The Nue Co. now sells 23 products each targeting very specific needs from regularity to exercise recovery, spanning probiotics, prebiotics and a powdered vitamin C. They don’t come cheap, of course, but cost slightly less if you sign up for a subscription, but Miller insists “it’s cheaper than a coffee a day!”

Her hero products?

Debloat is currently The Nue Co.’s best-seller

“Our best-selling product is the first we ever made, it’s Debloat,” Miller says. The capsules (£45 for 60 capsules, a 30 day supply) contain 17 digestive enzymes and ayurvedic extracts that work together to ease a bloated stomach.

“We launched Skin Filter (£40 for 30 capsules), in October and it’s already starting to outsell Debloat,” she says proudly. The latter promises to improve skin luminosity, elasticity and reduce pigmentation and blemishes with a patented blend of vitamin C, zinc, champagne grape seed and melon and, for retinol addicts, beta carotene, which is a a precursor to vitamin A – and the brand likens it to “ingestible retinol” in its product description.

“Many people don’t realise that if you ingest pure vitamin A or retinol it can be toxic at a certain level in the body, but some brands [in the US] still use it anyway because the industry’s unregulated,” she adds.

One of the brand’s most innovative products to date is its first Functional Fragrance (£100 for 100ml), which was made in collaboration with the lab that supplies Le Labo products and, specifically, Frank Voelkl, the perfumer and nose behind cult-scent Santal 33.

“We believe you can absorb a supplement both topically or orally and love to question the experience you have with one, so I started looking into aromatherapy directly linked to stress and anxiety.” The result was a fragrance which offers the functionality of an aromatherapy, backed by research from the University of Geneva into how scent can impact mood and cognitive function. We launched it exclusively through our site, and now it drives about 15 per cent of our revenue,” Miller says.

“Three years later, what we’re really known for is our retention, we’ve got a 67 per cent repeat purchase rate and less than 1 per cent returns rate in our 30-day trial,” she adds, once again seamlessly reeling off impressive figures.

The chic products will look just as good on your shelfie as your jade roller, as they come packaged in brown glass jars with minimalist white branding. They’re conscious, too, the brand is 95 per cent sustainable with the lids being the only element that’s currently not recyclable. “It’s such a huge operation but we’re working on that the moment and are hoping to have a solution by the end of this year.”

At first Miller says buyers were sceptical about the idea of selling a debloating supplement in the beauty section but that their customers were ahead of the curve. “We saw they were really starting to merge beauty and wellness and have never been confused by buying both a fragrance and a probiotic from us. So when we launched the brand we really wanted to prove that this category could transcend your average vitamin shop and open the floodgates to these kinds of retailers.”

Gut health just got a makeover.