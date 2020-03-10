🔥Sixth patient dies in UK after being diagnosed with coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A sixth patient has died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, NHS England said.

A statement from West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient, who died in the evening of Monday March 9, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

