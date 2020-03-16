🔥Six Surrey cricket players in self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution🔥

Surrey have announced that six of their players are in self-isolation as a precaution related to coronavirus.

Not all of the players, who have not been named, have shown symptoms but due to having been in close proximity with each other, they have been instructed to remain at home rather than train at the Kia Oval.

Last week Surrey announced that their preseason tour to Dubai had been cancelled, like many other counties’ preparatory trips overseas.

As things stand, their preseason fixtures at home, which are due to begin on April 2, are to go ahead, but that could easily change with uncertainty around the entire domestic cricket calendar.

With the season not yet underway, the ECB are currently assessing the situation.