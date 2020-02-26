Six St. Louis chefs, two restaurants among semifinalists for James Beard Awards

1 of 3

Loryn Nalic, co-owner of Balkan Treat Box, holds up a freshly baked pan of sirnica, a Bosnian version of a Balkan cheese pie, at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Michael and Tara Gallina, co-owners of Vicia at 4260 Forest Park Avenue. Michael is the executive chef, and Tara is the general manager.Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Owner Nathaniel Reid finishes working on a new chocolate creation at the new Nathaniel Reid Bakery on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Kirkwood. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Six St. Louis chefs and two restaurants are among the semifinalists for this year’s James Beard Awards, often known as the “culinary Oscars.”Michael Gallina of Vicia, Lona Luo of Lona’s Lil Eats, Jesse Mendica of Olive + Oak, and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box are semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest.”Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a semifinalist for “Outstanding Baker” nationwide, his second nomination in that category.Mai Lee is a semifinalist for “Outstanding Restaurant” and Indo for “Best New Restaurant,” both national categories.Qui Tran, owner of Mai Lee, said he was “completely surprised” by the nomination.“I’ve never anticipated being anywhere near that list,” said Tran, whose family opened the area’s first Vientamese restaurant in the mid 80s. He started working there at the age of 8, and also owns Nudo House, which has locations near Creve Coeur and on the Delmar Loop.“We just put food out there we hope people like in St. Louis, and that’s really it,” Tran said. “I don’t do it for the accolades or anything.”

Nick Bognar opens Indo in Botanical Heights.Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Nick Bognar, owner of Indo, is also a semifinalist for “Rising Star Chef of the Year.” This is his second nomination for that category.He got the news while driving to get coffee at Blueprint Coffee on Watson Road.“Dude, yeah, I’m so happy, I can’t even,” Bognar said. “I just want to go to the restaurant already and tell everybody.”Indo, in Botanical Heights, is a modern Asian restaurant that includes an a-la-carte menu and a multiple-course omakase experience. He is also the executive chef of Nippon Tei, the restaurant his mother, Ann Bognar, opened near Ballwin.Though Bognar didn’t win the award last year, he said the nomination put him on the map.“After that, we were steady busy at all locations,” he said. “That’s great. People here in St. Louis are proud there’s something to show off, and say, ‘Hey, this is as cool as someplace else around the country.’”I just want to keep adding to the scene as much as I can.”This is Nalic’s first time as a semifinalist for “Best Chef: Midwest”. Luo and Mendica and have now been semfinalists three times and Gallina twice.The finalists will be announced in Philadelphia on March 25. The James Beard Awards will be awarded in Chicago on May 4.Editor’s Note: Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb is a member of the James Beard Foundation’s restaurants and chefs awards committee.

