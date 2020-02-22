🔥Six Nations table and results: Latest standings for 2020 tournament🔥
The 2020 edition of the Six Nations resumes this weekend after the first fallow week.
The action began in Rome, where Scotland got off the mark in terms of tries and wins with a 17-0 victory over Italy that included a superb individual score from captain Stuart Hogg at the Stadio Olimpico.
We then moved onto Saturday’s main event in Cardiff, where rejuvenated France kept their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010 alive with a thrilling 27-23 triumph over Wales – a first in Cardiff for Les Bleus since 2010.
Round three concludes on Sunday, with the small matter of a mouthwatering tussle between England and undefeated Ireland at Twickenham.
Six Nations table
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
France
3
3
0
0
86
62
24
1
13
2
Ireland
2
2
0
0
43
26
17
1
9
3
Wales
3
1
0
2
79
51
28
2
6
4
Scotland
3
1
0
2
35
32
3
2
6
5
England
2
1
0
1
30
30
0
1
5
6
Italy
3
0
0
3
22
94
-72
0
0
Fixtures and results
Round one
Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport
Round two
Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance 35-22 ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 FebruaryReport
Round three
Italy 0-17 ScotlandStadio OlimpicoSaturday 22 FebruaryReportWales 23-27 FrancePrincipality StadiumSaturday 22 FebruaryReportEngland vs IrelandTwickenhamSunday 23 February3pm, ITV
Round four
Ireland vs Italy
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 7 March
2:15pm, ITV
England vs Wales
Twickenham
Saturday 7 March
4:45pm, ITV
Scotland vs France
BT Murrayfield
Sunday 8 March
3pm, BBC
Round five
Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2:15pm, BBC
Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4:45pm, ITV
France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC
