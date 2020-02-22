🔥Six Nations table and results: Latest standings for 2020 tournament🔥

The 2020 edition of the Six Nations resumes this weekend after the first fallow week.

The action began in Rome, where Scotland got off the mark in terms of tries and wins with a 17-0 victory over Italy that included a superb individual score from captain Stuart Hogg at the Stadio Olimpico.

We then moved onto Saturday’s main event in Cardiff, where rejuvenated France kept their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010 alive with a thrilling 27-23 triumph over Wales – a first in Cardiff for Les Bleus since 2010.

Round three concludes on Sunday, with the small matter of a mouthwatering tussle between England and undefeated Ireland at Twickenham.

Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…

Six Nations table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

PF

PA

PD

Bonus

PTS

1

France

3

3

0

0

86

62

24

1

13

2

Ireland

2

2

0

0

43

26

17

1

9

3

Wales

3

1

0

2

79

51

28

2

6

4

Scotland

3

1

0

2

35

32

3

2

6

5

England

2

1

0

1

30

30

0

1

5

6

Italy

3

0

0

3

22

94

-72

0

0

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport

Round two

Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance 35-22 ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 FebruaryReport

Round three

Italy 0-17 ScotlandStadio OlimpicoSaturday 22 FebruaryReportWales 23-27 FrancePrincipality StadiumSaturday 22 FebruaryReportEngland vs IrelandTwickenhamSunday 23 February3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 7 March

2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales

Twickenham

Saturday 7 March

4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France

BT Murrayfield

Sunday 8 March

3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

