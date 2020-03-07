🔥Six Nations table and latest results: Updated standings for 2020 competition🔥
The 2020 Six Nations returned for a shortened round four as England outlasted old rivals Wales 33-30 to seal the Triple Crown at Twickenham.
With Ireland-Italy postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, only one match took place on Saturday – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.
England scored three tries through Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, but ended a frantic game with 13 men after Tuilagi was sent off for a shoulder-first hit to the head of George North and Ellis Genge dispatched to the sin bin.
Wales – who have now lost three games in succession – threatened a dramatic comeback courtesy of a Justin Tipuric brace, but ultimately had to settle for a losing bonus point thanks to Dan Biggar’s last-gasp effort.
On Sunday, rejuvenated France will look to keep alive their dreams of a first Grand Slam since 2010 against Scotland at Murrayfield.
Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…
Six Nations table
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
France
3
3
0
0
86
62
24
1
13
2
England
4
3
0
1
87
72
15
1
13
3
Ireland
3
2
0
1
55
50
5
1
9
4
Wales
4
1
0
3
109
84
25
3
7
5
Scotland
3
1
0
2
35
32
3
2
6
6
Italy
3
0
0
3
22
94
-72
0
0
Fixtures and results
Round one
Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport
Round two
Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance 35-22 ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 FebruaryReport
Round three
Italy 0-17 ScotlandStadio OlimpicoSaturday 22 FebruaryReportWales 23-27 FrancePrincipality StadiumSaturday 22 FebruaryReportEngland 24-12 IrelandTwickenhamSunday 23 FebruaryReport
Round four
Ireland P-P ItalyAviva StadiumSaturday 7 MarchN/AEngland 33-30 WalesTwickenhamSaturday 7 MarchReportScotland vs FranceBT MurrayfieldSunday 8 March3pm, BBC
Round five
Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2: 15pm, BBC
Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4: 45pm, ITV
France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC
