six-nations-table-and-latest-results:-updated-standings-for-2020-competition

🔥Six Nations table and latest results: Updated standings for 2020 competition🔥

News
John koli0

The 2020 Six Nations returned for a shortened round four as England outlasted old rivals Wales 33-30 to seal the Triple Crown at Twickenham.

With Ireland-Italy postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, only one match took place on Saturday – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

England scored three tries through Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, but ended a frantic game with 13 men after Tuilagi was sent off for a shoulder-first hit to the head of George North and Ellis Genge dispatched to the sin bin.

Wales – who have now lost three games in succession – threatened a dramatic comeback courtesy of a Justin Tipuric brace, but ultimately had to settle for a losing bonus point thanks to Dan Biggar’s last-gasp effort.

On Sunday, rejuvenated France will look to keep alive their dreams of a first Grand Slam since 2010 against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…

Six Nations table

Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS

1
France
3
3
0
0
86
62
24
1
13

2
England
4
3
0
1
87
72
15
1
13

3
Ireland
3
2
0
1
55
50
5
1
9

4
Wales
4
1
0
3
109
84
25
3
7

5
Scotland
3
1
0
2
35
32
3
2
6

6
Italy
3
0
0
3
22
94
-72
0
0

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport

Round two

Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance 35-22 ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 FebruaryReport

Round three

Italy 0-17 ScotlandStadio OlimpicoSaturday 22 FebruaryReportWales 23-27 FrancePrincipality StadiumSaturday 22 FebruaryReportEngland 24-12 IrelandTwickenhamSunday 23 FebruaryReport

Round four

Ireland P-P ItalyAviva StadiumSaturday 7 MarchN/AEngland 33-30 WalesTwickenhamSaturday 7 MarchReportScotland vs FranceBT MurrayfieldSunday 8 March3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2: 15pm, BBC

Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4: 45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? Vote in our poll above!

Related Posts

eric-dier-sees-tottenham-future-at-heart-of-defence-after-wolves-display:-&apos;it&apos;s-my-best-position&apos;

🔥Eric Dier sees Tottenham future at heart of defence after Wolves display: 'It's my best position'🔥

John koli
sundeep-ghuman:-prisoner-killed-at-hmp-belmarsh-named

🔥Sundeep Ghuman: Prisoner killed at HMP Belmarsh named🔥

John koli
us.-labor-department-delays-removal-of-media-firms’-computers-from-data-‘lockups’

🔥U.S. Labor Department delays removal of media firms’ computers from data ‘lockups’🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *