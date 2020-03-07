🔥Six Nations table and latest results: Updated standings for 2020 competition🔥

The 2020 Six Nations returned for a shortened round four as England outlasted old rivals Wales 33-30 to seal the Triple Crown at Twickenham.

With Ireland-Italy postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, only one match took place on Saturday – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

England scored three tries through Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi, but ended a frantic game with 13 men after Tuilagi was sent off for a shoulder-first hit to the head of George North and Ellis Genge dispatched to the sin bin.

Wales – who have now lost three games in succession – threatened a dramatic comeback courtesy of a Justin Tipuric brace, but ultimately had to settle for a losing bonus point thanks to Dan Biggar’s last-gasp effort.

On Sunday, rejuvenated France will look to keep alive their dreams of a first Grand Slam since 2010 against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Six Nations table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

PF

PA

PD

Bonus

PTS

1

France

3

3

0

0

86

62

24

1

13

2

England

4

3

0

1

87

72

15

1

13

3

Ireland

3

2

0

1

55

50

5

1

9

4

Wales

4

1

0

3

109

84

25

3

7

5

Scotland

3

1

0

2

35

32

3

2

6

6

Italy

3

0

0

3

22

94

-72

0

0

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport

Round two

Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance 35-22 ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 FebruaryReport

Round three

Italy 0-17 ScotlandStadio OlimpicoSaturday 22 FebruaryReportWales 23-27 FrancePrincipality StadiumSaturday 22 FebruaryReportEngland 24-12 IrelandTwickenhamSunday 23 FebruaryReport

Round four

Ireland P-P ItalyAviva StadiumSaturday 7 MarchN/AEngland 33-30 WalesTwickenhamSaturday 7 MarchReportScotland vs FranceBT MurrayfieldSunday 8 March3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2: 15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4: 45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

